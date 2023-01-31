CHAMPAIGN — Parkland College is exploring some changes in its pharmacy-technician training program, in part to help meet demand for staffing.
“There is already a shortage, and we see the impact on the community,” said Cayla Waters, the program’s administrator.
Last summer, Walgreens attributed reduced pharmacy access at some of its stores to staffing issues, and seven months later, service reductions that were put in place at three Champaign locations remained unchanged.
The pharmacy that closed last year at the Walgreens at 841 Bloomington Road hasn’t reopened. And the weekend pharmacy hours that were eliminated at two other locations in Champaign-Urbana — 1509 S. Neil St., C, and 302 E. University Ave., U — haven’t been restored.
Walgreens didn’t respond to questions about its current staffing situation, but that chain — along with several others — is looking to hire pharmacy technicians in the area, according to online job postings.
CVS Pharmacy spokesman Matt Blanchette said CVS stores in the area aren’t experiencing widespread staffing shortages.
“We’ve been successful in ensuring our stores and pharmacies remain open to help support our customers, patients and communities, and are not experiencing any widespread staffing issues across our Champaign County/East Central Illinois stores,” he said.
Pharmacy technicians provide support to both pharmacists and patients.
Parkland College currently offers an about 10-week, online-only phar- macy-technician education program through Parkland Community Education and ProTrain, an outside provider. The classes meet two evenings a week.
A new session just got underway Monday, and two more sessions are set to begin March 21 and May 8.
The course helps students prepare for the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board exam, which is required under current state law, Waters said.
But state law will be changing next year, and that’s another reason Parkland is looking at changes in its pharmacy-tech program.
Come Jan. 1, 2024, a new pharmacy technician will be required to be a graduate of a program that meets the requirements of the Illinois Pharmacist Practice Act, which includes completing a training program that is accredited.
The Parkland/ProTrain online course is approved by the Pharmacy Technician Control Board, but it’s not currently accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education or the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, Waters said.
“It’s a good program, but we know there are gaps,” she said.
For instance, the all-online format scares off some applicants, Waters said, and it lacks hands-on, in-person training that can help students be more successful.
Details are still being worked out for an in-house accredited pharmacy-tech program at Parkland, according to Waters.
But she’d like to see it remain a program that can be completed in under a year. And it will likely be a hybrid of online and on-campus learning, which would offer students some hands-on education in a lab and opportunities for internships, she said.
Meanwhile, Carle Health is also training pharmacy technicians.
It’s a 400-plus-hour program also delivered in a hybrid of online modules, hands-on lab simulation and in-person pharmacy practice experience.
Trainees will be ready to sit for the certification exam, and as of November, 100 percent of the program graduates had become certified pharmacy technicians, according to Carle.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the median average pay for a pharmacy technician was about $17 an hour, Waters said. But more recently, staffing needs have driven up wages, depending on the company and individual experience, she said.
Last June, Walmart announced it was raising the pay of more than 36,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy technicians to more than $20 an hour. Walmart also announced that pharmacy techs would get more frequent and automatic pay raises — including a raise every six months for the first two years with the company.