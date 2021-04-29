CHAMPAIGN — Parkland College lost out on its bid for a $7.5 million manufacturing academy.
In January, Parkland submitted a bid for one of two new manufacturing training academies in the state.
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced Wednesday that the two training academies would be based out of Southwestern Illinois College near St. Louis and at Heartland Community College in Normal.
“We found out yesterday afternoon,” Parkland spokeswoman Stephanie Stuart said Wednesday. “We’re certainly disappointed.”
Parkland was hoping to use the $7.5 million to fund a 10,000-square-foot expansion of its Parkhill Applied Technology Center.
Parkland also hoped to expand its manufacturing curriculum with separate funding, and the bid was developed in partnership with the help of local manufacturers.
Stuart said college officials plan to regroup and “figure out which portions we are able to move forward with without a building.”
“This (funding) was for physical space, but there’s a lot we think we’ll be able to carry forward from a programmatic perspective,” she said. “We’re still committed to local manufacturers.”
In other business, the college’s board of trustees met Tuesday and selected James Voyles to fill a vacancy.
Voyles replaces former trustee Jonathan Westfield, who stepped down in March, and will serve until the next election in April 2025.