CHAMPAIGN — Parkland College is offering two new opportunities for paid training to help fill the need for hundreds of thousands of additional workers in construction trades.
One of 10 sites in Illinois offering a job-readiness program funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation, Parkland plans to hold one-hour orientation sessions in July and August to describe the program, eligibility requirements and opportunities to apply.
Training runs 14-16 weeks, with one new session starting in October and another starting in March 2024.
The state-funded program, called the Highway Construction Careers Training Program, actually includes preparation for a variety of construction trades, among them iron workers, carpenters, electricians, land surveying, plumbers and laborers, according to Elise Doody-Jones, the program manager at Parkland.
“There is a huge need,” she said.
“There is a shortage of workers in every field.”
According to Associated Builders and Contractors earlier this year, the construction workforce for 2023 needed to attract 546,000 additional workers in addition to the normal pace of hiring this year to meet demand.
Doody-Jones said the Parkland College program begins with attending a required orientation session.
Applicants must be at least 18, have a valid driver’s license and pass reading and math tests and drug screening.
The drug screening includes marijuana use.
While marijuana use is legal in Illinois, it isn’t safe to use while working in heavy construction trades, she said.
“This is one of our big disqualifiers,” she said.
Participants should expect to be in training 28 hours a week during the fall program and 35-38 hours a week for the spring session, and are paid $10 an hour for their time in classes.
“After the three-to-four months of training, we introduce them to a wide variety of construction trades,” Doody-Jones said.
Graduates can then apply to union apprenticeship programs, she said.
The end result can be jobs paying $60,000 to $90,000 a year, depending on the construction field and whether the work is year-round or nine months, she said.
One reason for the shortage in construction fields is that many young people have been pushed toward college rather than skilled trades, according to Doody-Jones.
“Now we are lacking people with the knowledge and ability to build very important infrastructure,” she said.
Another factor is that older workers are aging out of their fields and need to retire, especially due to the physical nature of the jobs.
A former union carpenter, Doody-Jones said Parkland hopes to attract 14 participants for each session coming up, and that includes both men and women.
“Women absolutely can do this work, and they should do this work,” he said.
“The pay is fantastic.”
Parkland is entering its 14 year as a state training site for this program.
Orientations will be offered over five days in July and August at Parkland College Community Education, 1315 N. Mattis Ave., C, and online registration is encouraged for these sessions at parkland.edu/hcctp.
The dates and times for orientation sessions include:
- July 27 and July 31, noon and 2:30 p.m.
- Aug. 11, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- Aug. 12: 11 a.m.
- Aug. 30: noon and 4 p.m.