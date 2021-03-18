CHAMPAIGN — Parkland College is planning to launch a new program intended to help address an unmet need in the area for more mental-health services.
Trustees approved the new mental-health certificate career program, which would help train entry-level and support-staff workers at mental-health and social-service agencies. The program is awaiting approval by the Illinois Community College Board.
Julie Birky, who teaches sociology and introduction to social work at Parkland, said the new program would offer two courses — one in mental-health first aid and the other in mental-health and social-service skills.
Some of what students would be trained in would include suicide assessment, de-escalation techniques, understanding trauma and how that fits into mental-health issues, mandated reporting of child and elder abuse and health-privacy law, she said.
The intent is to train staff in support jobs at mental-health and social-service agencies to better do their jobs, Birky said.
Students enrolling in the five-credit-hour program would be working toward a certificate, rather than credits typically applied to a degree program, according to Joseph Walwik, dean of the Division of Arts and Sciences at Parkland.
“I see this as a real need that we’ve heard about from the community for people to have training in these basic skills, and Julie saw the need for this and developed the program,” he said.
Birky said community assessments have identified mental-health services as a top unmet need in the area.
Beverley Baker, chief impact officer at the United Way of Champaign County, said mental- and behavioral-health needs were identified as an area of concern in a community survey done this past winter and as one of the top areas of need in the recently completed 2021-23 Champaign County Community Health Plan.
Trauma in young children from abuse and neglect runs comparatively high in Champaign County in the number of cases, Baker said. And with many people under stress for the past year due to the pandemic, the community needs to be ready to deal with that, she said.
Mental-health first aid would be a beneficial course for anyone working with the public, Baker said.
If given final approval by the Illinois Community College Board, the new certificate program would be offered under Parkland’s Social Science and Human Services Department, and students may be able to enroll in the courses as early as the fall semester.
Birky said students in education and criminal justice may also benefit from learning what the two courses in the program will offer.