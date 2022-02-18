CHAMPAIGN — Parkland College will continue a freeze on tuition rates for a third consecutive year, but the 2022-23 school year may be the last one without an increase, according to President Tom Ramage.
“Our days of holding flat are probably ending,” he said Thursday.
Parkland trustees voted this week to keep the college’s in-district tuition rates at $148.50 per credit hour, except for some specialty courses, after an annual budget workshop led by Chief Financial Officer Christopher Randles.
The tuition freeze begins with the upcoming summer semester.
Ramage said the news is both good and bad — good in that the 2022-23 year will mark four out of five past years in which Parkland will have been able to continue a freeze on tuition rates.
The only year since 2018-19 with an increase was 2019-20, when tuition rose by 4.2 percent, he said.
Keeping tuition rates flat has been the result of both good financial management and help from federal coronavirus relief funds to offset tuition losses as enrollment has continued to decline, he said.
Parkland, like other community colleges, has been seeing its enrollment decline over the past decade, with average losses for Parkland about 5 percent a semester, Ramage said.
Enrollment for the current semester stood at 5,082 as of this week, he said.
While federal relief money will be coming to an end, Ramage said, Parkland has been saving the money it has received so far and currently projects a fund balance of $30,579,219 on June 30, the end of its current fiscal year.
That’s 55.7 percent of an entire year’s expenses, he said.
Also in the good-news column is a 5 percent state funding increase for community colleges in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s proposed budget proposal, Ramage said. State funding accounts for 9 percent of Parkland’s annual budget, he said.
Still, Parkland is projecting future annual losses of $2 million to $3 million after it’s no longer able to offset losses with federal relief money — meaning probably a small tuition increase after the 2022-23 year, Ramage said.
Assuming no additional federal money and level enrollment, Parkland is projecting a $3 million deficit for next year, Randles said.
But given that Parkland has reserves on hand, “we didn’t want the students to take a hit,” he said.
Some factors could change, including personnel expenses that make up about 77 percent of Parkland’s budget, Randles said.
He and Ramage said staffing changes resulting from retirements could lower expenses. And if the economy takes a turn for the worse, that could have a positive impact on enrollment, Ramage said.
That’s because if good-paying jobs for those without a college education dwindle, some adults who skipped college or didn’t graduate may rethink their choices and decide to return to school, Ramage said.
Ramage is set to retire in December. He will be succeeded by Executive Vice President Pamela Lau.