Parkland, United Way partner up on Farmers Feeding Families program
CHAMPAIGN — The United Way of Champaign County has a new partner for its difference-making Farmers Feeding Families initiative — Parkland College.
United Way President/CEO Sue Grey and Parkland Agricultural Technology Chair Gordon Hedrick briefed trustees on the unique new arrangement at Wednesday night's meeting.
The partnership calls for the 86 acres of Champaign farmland that the United Way leases from Unit 4 becoming "a teaching field" for ag tech students, Gray said.
Parkland students will assist with the harvest and planting of the farm ground, with net proceeds going toward fighting hunger in the community via local food programs.
In turn, Parkland faculty will use the farm ground as a learning lab, with students getting "real-world farming experience and the opportunity to work with equipment both in the shop and in the field as part of Parkland's agriculture, diesel and advanced applicator programs," college spokeswoman Stephanie Stuart said.