RANTOUL — The cramped lobby at Rantoul Township High School will be enlarged as part of a two-phase project that later will include expansion to the north.
The school board this week approved a $2.283 million bid from Petry-Kuhne Co., Champaign, for the lobby that will encompass the main floor, second-story loft area and basement.
“That loft area right now is open, and there are offices off to the side,” Superintendent Scott Amerio said. “Those offices will be gutted and become bathrooms.
The concession stand will be removed from the main floor, and bathrooms will be renovated. The basement bathrooms and old storage areas will also be renovated.
The board received four bids.
Amerio said the board is likely to put out for bids phase 2 of the project in the fall that will involve expanding part of the north area of the building toward Congress Avenue. The addition would be even with the main office area.
That work would begin in the summer of 2024 and continue through the school year.
Amerio said earlier the district has been talking about the work for at least 10 years.
When finished, the north side of the high school will have additional front lobby and office space.
Total cost of the project — estimated earlier at $7.5 million — will be paid for using reserve funds.
The Phase 1 bid came in lower than the $2.4 million estimate. Phase 2 is estimated to cost $5.1 million.
The lobby sits just north of the main gymnasium. The lobby and the gym are the primary areas most visitors to the school see when they attend basketball games.
Amerio said the current bathrooms, built in 1952, are “pretty dated.”
The current concession area will be moved to the north.
The personnel in the offices on the second floor loft above the lobby — social workers and administrators — will be moved to other offices.