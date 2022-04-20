PAXTON — Travis Duley will move from the principal's office to the head of Paxton-Buckley-Loda schools, the district announced Wednesday night.
A 20-year PBL employee who's served as high school principal since 2014, Duley will step into the assistant superintendent's role in 2022-23 before succeeding the retiring Cliff McClure as superintendent in 2023-24.
The school board signed off on a three-year contract for the Lexington native and Loda resident, PBL announced.
"Twenty years ago, I came to PBL as a young teacher looking for an opportunity," Duley said in a statement. "Since then, I have had the privilege to serve as a teacher, coach, sponsor, adviser and principal. ... As I transition into this new role, I look forward to continuing to serve the students of PBL and building new relationships with more stakeholders."
The move is one of several involving area school superintendent changes announced in recent months. Among the other districts making moves:
- Mahomet-Seymour, where Minooka Superintendent and Paxton native Kenny Lee will take over for the retiring Lindsey Hall this summer.
- Monticello, where high school Principal Adam Clapp was named the successor to the retiring Vic Zimmerman, effective next school year.
- Bement, which longtime Monticello administrator Mary Vogt will lead come July 1, after a school year with former Superintendent Sheila Greenwood serving in that capacity on an interim basis.