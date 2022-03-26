PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board has expelled an eighth-grade student for his part in creating a racist video aimed at a student living in Paxton.
Also, the Iroquois County state’s attorney said no charges will be filed in the case.
The expulsion will remain in effect until Aug. 17, the start of the 2022-23 school year. The student will, however, be allowed to take part in remote learning for the remainder of the current school year and take part in practices for fall sports beginning Aug. 8, provided he completes counseling recommended by the Youth Assessment Center of Champaign County.
The student was one of two 14-year-olds who made a Snapchat video that included racist slurs and caused “a substantial disruption to the learning environment and operation of the school district,” according to the board’s written decision, which was passed by a 5-0 vote. The Feb. 25 video was reported to Facebook and other social-media outlets.
The video is “offensive and unacceptable,” Superintendent Cliff McClure said in an earlier statement, adding that all are welcome in the district, “and the safety of our students and staff are of paramount importance.”
One of the boys who made the video is from Loda, while the other from Rankin. It is not known if the Rankin teen is a student in the PBL district.
Paxton police Chief Coy Cornett asked Ford County State’s Attorney Andrew Killian to charge the two teens with committing a hate crime, harassment by electronic communication and disorderly conduct. Killian, however, referred the case to the Iroquois County State’s Attorney’s Office, which he said has the proper jurisdiction.
Iroquois County State’s Attorney James Devine told The News-Gazette on Friday that no criminal charges will be filed.
“There’s no action being taken on it criminally,” Devine said. “There’s really not a criminal offense that matches the behavior that was sent to me. As far as a delinquency petition is concerned, there will be none forthcoming.”
He said the video was never sent to one individual “and was never sent to the person everybody thinks it was directed toward.”
“There’s no name mentioned in the video, and it wasn’t sent to a particular person,” Devine said.
He said he spoke with McClure about the case, which did not weigh in his decision. Devine also said he spoke with the mother of the child to whom it was thought the video was directed.
The video shows the teens saying, “Kill all the Blacks. Kill all the Blacks. Get back in your cage, monkey.”
The PBL board’s statement said the expelled student has no history of disciplinary issues, but “there were no appropriate and available behavioral and disciplinary interventions to exhaust,” and no other interventions could mitigate the risks associated with his continued presence at school.