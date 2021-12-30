PAXTON — Cliff McClure wanted to give the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board plenty of time to find a replacement for him.
McClure, who is 55, has announced he would be retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year after 20 years as superintendent.
McClure said that he is “fully vested in ‘23, and it’s that time. I’m at the end of a five-year contract at that point.”
He said he wanted to give the school board ample time “to do a search so they can start making plans for that.”
McClure said there is “a shortage of people” in education these days.
A graduate of Millikin and Eastern Illinois universities, McClure, who is a native of Clinton, first taught in the Hoopeston Area school district for four years, then served as dean of students for two more. He coached football for six years and baseball for two.
He then served as principal at Clara Peterson Elementary School in Paxton from 1996 until 2002, then a year as assistant superintendent under John Perkins before assuming the head role.
“I still feel very energized about doing the job,” he said. “I guess I want to do something a little bit different.”
McClure, who now lives in Paxton, said he has been treated well at PBL.
“I have loved being part of the community and the school district and being part of our students and staff,” he said. “It’s been a cooperative relationship with people. I feel like I’ve accomplished a lot.”
School board President Dawn Bachtold said McClure “continually shows his commitment to raising the performance bar for himself, his administrators and staff for the children we serve. He has continued to show his willingness to explore new approaches, consider new information and make an informed decision based on the information at hand.”
Bachtold said McClure participated in and served on various local and statewide boards, committees and activities, “ensuring that our rural district’s needs are at the table being considered as statewide decisions are being made.”
“Mr. McClure is a strong asset to the PBL school district and the district’s continued growth,” Bachtold said. “His leadership and passion for the PBL school district will be missed in our community upon his retirement.”
McClure has led PBL through a great deal of change, including the closing of Loda Grade School and the construction of the junior high school in 2005.
“The passing of a referendum and the subsequent sale of the Eastlawn property led to significant changes in our community resulting in the renovation and building addition of Clara Peterson,” Bachtold said.
She said the district also expanded its programming with the opening of Panther Academy, which provides a non-traditional path to complete high school.
“These projects were followed shortly by the pandemic, which has posed challenges to the education system that no one could have anticipated or prepared for. Mr. McClure continues to excel in providing leadership and stability during this time and ensuring that we meet the needs of the district and the children we serve,” Bachtold said.
McClure said he tries to attend as many school events as possible from sports to music to FFA and other events and intends to remain focused throughout his tenure.
The pandemic has been a challenging time for educators. McClure said one of the most difficult aspects has been the continual change in mandates and rules.
“There’s more put on us, and finding creative ways” to deal with the pandemic has been stressful, he said.
He called it “the most difficult thing we’ve all had to go through as educators in general when cases go up or there’s a new variant and there’s new rules that come up.”
He said the community, the state and the nation is worn out by it all.
“I hope the more information that we get that we can look to modify some of these regulations so they’re not as onerous,” he said.
McClure said he is thankful PBL classes have remained in person.
“That was awesome,” he said. “Nationwide, there weren’t a lot of schools that were in person. Kids need to be in school.
“We’re still having cases. We’re going to continue on. Just whatever we do is modified. Every day, it’s a challenge.”
Other area districts have been handling their administrative replacement processes differently, often based on how much notice they get.
In Rantoul, for example, Rantoul City Schools Superintendent Michelle Ramage has taken a behind-the-scenes role until her retirement next year as new Superintendent Scott Woods has taken the reins.
In Piper City, the Tri-Point school board recently approved junior high Principal Jay Bennett to succeed Jeff Bryan, who is retiring as superintendent in July.
In Gifford several years ago, grade school Superintendent/Principal Rod Grimsley gave notice and the school board hired Jay Smith to serve as principal for a year under him before taking over the role.
Mahomet-Seymour Superintendent Lindsey Hall this month announced she planned to retire at the end of the school year, a year earlier than she originally hoped to step aside.