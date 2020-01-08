CHAMPAIGN — Students returning to South Side Elementary following winter break may have felt like they are entering an entirely different school.
Just after they left, construction workers were wrapping up the second of the three-phase $12.4 million renovation project, which included a remodeled teachers’ lounge and bathrooms and some electrical work to the original building. But the biggest change that occurred the last few months was a brand-new addition to the structure.
First-year Principal Christian Mahone says the addition houses a separate cafeteria, separate kitchen, gym, art studio, fifth-grade classrooms with collaborative breakout spaces and a library, along with a new administrative suite.
“I encouraged teachers to take their students on a tour because now that we switched the gym, cafeteria and library to this side of the building, we have different routes to take,” Mahone said. “So we’re still trying to figure out the traffic pattern to make sure there is no congestion in the hallway.”
When students returned from break Tuesday, Mahone said it was nothing but high energy all day, arriving to school with bright smiles on their faces.
“The kids are just excited, like ‘can we come to your office?’ Absolutely,” he said. “So I allowed kids to sit at my desk and be principal for 12 seconds. They really did enjoy that.”
First-grade teacher Kelli Kemper messaged parents Monday letting them know of the changes and the effort to familiarize students with the new-look building.
“When I went out to pick (my students) up from recess, they were like ‘do we get to go and see the new building?’” Kemper said. “When we came back, I had them turn and talk with a partner about what their favorite part about the new building was, and they were excited about things they’ve never had before, like this beautiful new art studio and the cafeteria and the huge gym.
“I know the kids who got to go to PE today and who got to go to art today were really excited to be in those new spaces. The kids are over the moon.”
While the students were ecstatic about the outcome, Kemper was surprised how they reacted to the noisy construction.
“On the other side of my windows is where the new art room was constructed, so I anticipated students being bothered by the noise ... banging, the guys’ cellphones ringing in the other room, you could hear their conversations,” she said. “And I really anticipated kids being distracted and frustrated by all of that. And they weren’t at all. They were unbelievable.”