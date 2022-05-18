URBANA — The comments came in force over the future of the Urbana school district’s dual-language program.
For roughly the first four-and-a-half hours of Tuesday’s school board meeting, a tide of sentiments from parents and staff — many written, several made in person — mostly opposed a committee’s recommendation to fuse the two-school elementary Spanish dual-language program into one school in 2023-‘24.
Currently, the district’s Spanish-English bilingual program, in which native Spanish- and English-speaking students learn in both languages in the same classrooms, is hosted in two elementary schools: Leal and Dr. Preston L. Williams Jr. About half of the two schools’ enrollment participates in the bilingual program.
A committee made up mainly of district administrators and staff with a few parents recommended to the board Tuesday that the elementary program be completely housed in one of those schools, in the hope of bolstering staff retention and hiring, among other things.
The measure wasn’t put to a vote, but parents who spoke voiced several concerns with the recommendation.
Commenters largely focused on survey data from dual-language parents and students which showed that many of them preferred to keep the two-school model, while some pondered the consequences the shift could have for elementary monolingual families, who were not surveyed by the committee.
Several remarked that the shift to a one-school model to house the program, which is currently made up of 67 percent Latino and Hispanic students, would create the appearance of school segregation.
Tony Allegretti, parent of a kindergartner at Leal, commended the focus of recruiting and retaining dual-language program staff as “laudable,” but questioned the conclusions of the survey data, and how the switch could lead to loss of Urbana’s “neighborhood schools.”
He pointed out that the committee reached its recommendation with only 46 percent of voting members preferring the one-school option.
“It’s not a recommendation without a majority,” he said. “You have a plurality, and that’s not enough.”
Zach Putnam, parent of a dual-language student, remarked that the change to a one-school bilingual program could potentially eliminate the “neighborhood school” system that Urbana currently has, and said the recommendation didn’t consider “the impact of this potential upheaval on students, who are already behind and stressed from the ongoing pandemic.”
Felipe Menanteau, who has two kids in the dual-language program, implored the board and the administration “to hit the brakes, to restart the process with proper engagement, with more conversations and the transparency needed to give legitimacy to such an important decision.”
All of these comments were said ahead of the district committee’s presentation, which disclosed the survey data collected from dual-language program families and staff and went through its recommendation.
Urbana Middle School Principal Joe Wiemelt, who served on the Spanish dual-language committee, gave his reasoning for not prioritizing the families’ survey feedback, which contradicted the committee’s proposal.
“It’s not about not believing those who responded, that we don’t believe them or they’re not accurate,” he said. “What we’ve heard are just some misconceptions that we need to clear up.”
Discussion of the recommendation continued into the fourth hour of the board’s meeting, with talks on whether to renew the district’s school resource officer program still to come.