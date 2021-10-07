DANVILLE — The Danville school board has agreed to pay $655,000 to its superintendent, another employee and their attorneys to resolve complaints of harassment and misconduct against two former school board members.
Details of the recently approved agreements were supplied to The News-Gazette through a Freedom of Information Act request that exceeded 200 pages.
The settlement agreements contain no admission of any fault, liability or wrongdoing by any party.
The settlements are the result of what Superintendent Alicia Geddis and assistant Letha Reeves said were several incidents of harassment over a number of years by board member Lon Henderson and the failure of former board President William Dobbles to confront Henderson about the problems or bring the matters before the full school board.
There was also an allegation that Dobbles intimidated Reeves.
Neither Geddis nor Reeves responded to requests for comment by The News-Gazette. Henderson responded that he was bound by a confidentiality agreement not to discuss the settlements, while Dobbles could not be reached for comment.
Part of the agreement required that Dobbles resign from the school board. That happened after the board voted 4-1 in September to approve the agreements with the women.
Dobbles voted against approving them and wrote in his letter of resignation that he disagreed with the settlements.
The board will pay Geddis $400,000 and her attorney $90,000. The board also agreed to extend Geddis’ contract through the 2025-26 school year. If the board opts not to renew her contract after that year, it would pay her damages of $250,000 if she is rejected after applying for three superintendent positions.
The agreement also spells out that if Geddis is hired by another district but paid less than her 2025-26 salary, the board would make up the difference plus a raise equal to the Consumer Price Index.
The board and Geddis also agreed to participate in training covering topics including the role of board members, the board/superintendent relationship, board/superintendent communications and diversity and inclusion.
The board also agreed to pay Reeves $150,000 and her attorney $15,000 to settle all claims she might have against board members.
Chicago Attorney Sara McClain said Geddis hired her firm to counsel her on numerous complaints of harassment and misconduct brought to her by several district employees against Henderson after Geddis said she had not been able to obtain an appropriate response from the board.
McClain said Geddis previously requested an internal board investigation on many occasions, but the board failed to take any action. She said Geddis provided a list of the complaining individuals and allegations to the board’s attorney, Stanley Eisenhammer, to determine the proper way to investigate the allegations.
McClain said after that, Geddis reported that she had been the target of retaliatory conduct by certain board members. She alleged negotiations to renew her contract completely stalled after she made the allegations despite previous assurances that the board intended to renew her employment.
Geddis also claimed Henderson had made false and defamatory statements about her to many people. She indicated he allegedly said she was the sole complainant in the case that involved him merely “brushing up against her” and that she kept a black book with a list of things Henderson had done to others in an attempt to harass him.
Steven Glink, the Northbrook attorney representing Reeves, said she experienced bullying, intimidation, inappropriate behavior and sexual harassment from Henderson as far back as 2015.
Glink said the complaints about Henderson’s conduct continued to pile up, and he provided a list of at least 16 people whom Henderson had allegedly harassed over the years. He said Dobbles allegedly confronted Reeves in March 2021 in an attempt to convince her to withdraw her most recent complaint.
In an email to Glink dated July 20, Reeves said she felt that the harassment against her by Henderson became more “egregious each time it was left unaddressed by the board” and made her feel unsafe in her workplace.
“To what level must this behavior go before the board will finally address it?” she said.
Reeves also decried that she had been assured that her name would be redacted from a report about a complaint to board members but was not, which she said further aggravated an already uncomfortable situation, such that Henderson no longer spoke to her in the office, “which makes this even more of a hostile work environment.”
Reeves said she had already reported the incidents three times and was assured they would be taken care of, but nothing happened.
One incident involved Henderson speaking to her in a demeaning way while ordering her to get items for him while she was kneeling down to get into a cabinet. She said when she did stand up, Henderson backed up into a doorway to prevent her from leaving the room.
“You can state it wasn’t sexual harassment, but the harassment was based on my gender,” Reeves said. “If you look at the whole incident, it was very demeaning.”
In another incident, Reeves said Henderson walked up close behind her at a gathering, at which point Geddis told him to stop.
“This was humiliating,” she said. “The fact that someone feels they have the right to behave this way and it’s no big deal. Laughable.”
At a board’s holiday dinner in December 2019, Henderson allegedly reached for an item on a table, extending his hand near her genitals as she stood next to the table. Reeves later reported the incident to Dobbles in the presence of Geddis.
Reeves said all three incidents were reported in a timely manner to Dobbles when he served as board president, and he said he would take appropriate action, but the behavior continued.
Other allegations were also investigated, including one in which Henderson allegedly handed his hotel room key to a Danville school employee at a 2015 conference and asked her to bring some popcorn up to his room. In another instance, he allegedly stroked the face of a woman in an intimate, sexual manner without her consent after a 2016 board meeting.
During the investigation into Henderson’s conduct, he said he believed the timing of the allegations was suspicious.
He said that in a June 2020 closed session, he indicated he would not support a multi-year extension with a pay raise for Geddis’ contract. He said one month later, he questioned Geddis regarding certain prior expenditures that she did not inform the board about.
Henderson said he believed Geddis was trying to gain leverage over her contract negotiations and to discredit him.
The law firm Hodges, Loizzi, Eisenhammer, Rodick & Kohn LLP of Arlington Heights conducted an investigation into Henderson’s conduct. It concluded that Henderson’s behavior did not rise to the level of actionable sexual harassment but found that substantiated and partially substantiated allegations, at a minimum, give the appearance of inappropriate conduct by a board member.
It said the investigation was conducted “in the shadow of a dispute between the board and Dr. Geddis” over renewal of her contract and encouraged the board and Geddis to take immediate steps to try to resolve their differences.