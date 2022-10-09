Born and raised in Champaign, the bespectacled boy who ran paper routes for The Urbana Courier grew up to become a Pulitzer Prize-winning political commentator (1977) for the Washington Post and one of the most recognizable journalists in America.
George Will has fond memories of growing up in town and of his high school alma mater: University Laboratory High School. He graduated with the Class of ’58 at the age of 17, going on to study religion, philosophy and political science at Trinity College, Oxford University and Princeton.
This coming weekend, the 81-year-old Will returns to C-U for the first time in a long while as the guest speaker at Uni High’s Century Celebration Gala, delayed a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Will was named a member of Uni High’s “Class of the Century” this year.
Will spoke with News-Gazette staff writer ETHAN SIMMONS in April about some of his favorite things: writing, baseball and his hometown. Here’s their condensed conversation.
You’ve spoken highly about your upbringing here. What are some of your earliest memories of Champaign-Urbana?Champaign was a place where parents practiced what is today called free-range parenting. That was before we decided the world was menacing and danger lurked behind every tree.
I could get on my cream-and-maroon-colored Schwinn bike and ride around town. I lived on Hill Street near Prospect Avenue. A couple miles in one direction and I’d be on the campus of a great university. If I rode less than a mile in the other direction, I was in cornfields.
It was a great place to be young and be able to range freely.
How much do you visit?
Never. My family is gone. The last time I was there was for a nice talk with the University of Illinois law school, on a nasty, gray, central Illinois winter day.
From what I’ve seen, it’s constantly growing. I don’t know what the population was in 1941, but the growth of the university has been steady, the growth of the community is steady, and I presume and hope free-range parenting is still legal.
Who’s the major league comparable for the Little League George Will?
(Laughs) No one in the major leagues was as bad at anything as I was at everything. There might’ve been someone in the New York-Penn League I compared to.
Who was your baseball idol, then?
I was a Cubs fan, and they only had one athlete, and that was Ernie Banks. At an age too young to make life-shaping decisions, I had to choose between being a Cubs fan or a Cardinals fan.
All my friends became Cardinals fans and grew up cheerful and liberal. I chose the Cubs and became a gloomy conservative.
How’d you apply to Uni? Was it just a logical step for you, being the son of a professor?
I don’t remember a decision-making process; I’m not sure how much I had a say in it. I think my parents thought it was a good idea.
I remember liking the idea of having one fewer year in secondary school, and I know I was delighted to go to college four months after my 17th birthday. I’ve always been in a bit of a hurry.
I just enjoyed being a young person in Champaign-Urbana and the campus of the University of Illinois, which gave a sense of energy and diversity.
I remember being at the Illini Union as a Uni High student and seeing the great UI athlete of the moment, J.C. Caroline of the football team.
(Uni High allows sixth- and seventh-graders to apply for the eighth-grade-equivalent “subfreshman” class. Will was one of the early acceptants.)
What do you remember from Uni life?
Well, I got to play basketball, which I did badly, even by Uni standards. This is before they lost 96 straight games and got written up in USA Today.
As I recall, my senior year, our record was two wins and maybe 20-some losses. We beat the same school twice, and they later consolidated.
I got to be athletic, for which I have no talent whatsoever. I think I was captain of the cross-country team because no one else would do it.
If I hadn’t gone to Uni High, I wouldn’t have played basketball. And if I hadn’t played basketball, I wouldn’t have gotten to know Fisher or Homer or the other communities we visited on our athletic tours.
(Will’s memory was quite accurate here. The 1957-58 Uni boys’ basketball team went 2-17, defeating Ogden twice.)
Where and when did you find your love for writing?
I wasn’t a great reader, other than the Sporting News, which was devoted entirely to baseball at that point. I’ve always been a reasonably fluent writer. Since I loved sports but had no aptitude for actually playing sports, for a while, I entertained the idea of being a sports writer.
Which is fitting, because I’ve published 16 books and one of them sold more than the other 15 combined: “Men at Work: The Craft of Baseball.”
What about baseball attached to you so much?
For one, I can’t remember life before the attachment. Second, radio was everything. It was one’s connection with metropolitan America back then.
With the miraculous invention of the transistor radio, courtesy of one John Bardeen, baseball was my connection to where I wanted to go, which was metropolitan America.
I write 100 columns a year, and I’m always writing a book, and I travel a lot giving talks. So it’s not just a five-day work week. There’s not a lot of spare time, which I like. I happen to love writing. A lot of journalists don’t like the actual writing part of journalism, but I do.
What from your Midwest upbringing stuck with you once you left town?
I think that growing up in Champaign-Urbana gave one a kind of confidence; that’s what freedom and unsupervised play with my age peer group will do. It enables you as young people to have disagreements and work things out.
I remember going over to the Illinois Central tracks and climbing around the boxcars and all, which would probably get my parents arrested today.
I do miss the university; I used to sell programs to get in the football games. I spent a lot of time going to basketball at George Huff Hall.
I got very excited when I got to see Illinois play in March Madness this year. Of course, it didn’t end well.
How do you decide what you’re going to write about?
I started as a columnist in ’73, and I asked my friend Bill Buckley this question. Bill said, “the world irritates me three times a week.”
(William Buckley Jr. founded the conservative magazine National Review in 1955. Conservatism historian George Nash dubbed him “the pre-eminent voice of American conservatism and its first great ecumenical figure.”)
I would just modify that to say that the world endlessly provides provocations, irritations, amusements and puzzles. I’ve been doing this for 50 years now — I’ve written close to 6,000 columns — and I’ve never — never — had a day where I didn’t have things I wanted to write about.
I don’t know what I think about something until I write about it. I don’t write to say what I think as much as I write to learn what I think.