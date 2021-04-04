CHAMPAIGN — Booker T. Washington STEM Academy is about a 20-minute drive from Haley Thrapp’s home in southwest Champaign, but for her family, the drive was worth it when their daughter, Kira, tested into the Champaign school district’s gifted program.
Like many girls on the autism spectrum, Kira tended to fade into the background of her first-grade class at Westview Elementary. Instead of having outbursts, which are more commonly associated with boys on the spectrum, she withdrew. But after moving into Booker T. Washington’s gifted program as a second-grader, she thrived.
“For us, it’s kind of been a game-changer,” her mother said.
Finally, Kira, who is now in fifth grade, had a place where she was seen. She had consistency and predictability among the students in her class. She struggles with “processing speed,” her mother said, but having classmates who were generally focused during class helped tremendously.
But one glance at a gifted class shows the issues the program presents.
“I love the gifted program,” Thrapp said, “but I’ve never been under the impression that it’s not flawed in the way they get students in there.”
She thought an added benefit of Kira attending Booker T. Washington, whose student population was 61.1 percent Black during the 2020-21 school year, would be that her daughter would interact more with students from a different demographic. As it turned out, only a few Black students were in Kira’s gifted classes. The other classes were filled with mostly Black students.
While the district has made efforts to mix gifted and normal classes for lunch classes like music, PE and art, classes are still in their own silos for much of their time in elementary schools.
“What we’ve done is inherently create private schools within our public school system,” school board member Gianina Baker said at its March 8 board meeting.
Last year, only 10.7 percent of the students in the gifted program were Black, despite the fact that they make up 35.8 percent of the overall student population. The percentage of Black students going into the gifted program has held steady for decades. Latino or Hispanic students make up only about 4.5 percent of gifted-program students despite making up about 13 percent of overall student population.
The district has convened task forces, brought in expert consultants and conducted audits leading to incremental changes, but none of it has created equity.
Kenwood Elementary Principal Trevor Nadrozny said the difference is clearly evident.
“I can say without a doubt, if you look into the gifted-program classrooms, and then if I was to look into another classroom, without anyone even anyone telling me, I could tell you which classroom was which,” he said.
After decades of trying to solve this issue, the district announced in early March that it will begin phasing out its gifted program this year. Current second-graders in the program will be the district’s last.
“After our most recent needs assessment, there were enough efforts that we believed that it was time to make a different recommendation,” said Mike Lehr, the district’s director of teaching and learning. “The research shows us that, when we offer higher expectations for all of our students, that they continue to rise to those expectations, and heterogeneously grouped classes are also beneficial and do not show a negative impact on our highest- performing students.”
What this means for students currently in the gifted program is unclear, especially those like Kira.
Whether self-contained gifted classes are beneficial for the majority of students in the first place, though, is also up for debate.
✽ ✽ ✽ ✽ ✽
Tiy Goddard noticed her son Ellis’ affinity for numbers at a young age when he would come to her office, take a marker to the whiteboard and begin writing the largest numbers he could think of. He quickly discovered how to add those numbers together, and then how to multiply.
Many families with children like Ellis chose to enroll them in a school with a gifted program from the start, even though the program doesn’t begin until second grade.
When the Goddards looked at schools as Ellis prepared for kindergarten, though, they weren’t set on him attending one with a gifted program. Instead, they looked at the culture of each school, including how principals and teachers interacted with each other and with other students. They settled on South Side, the smallest school in the district.
“We wanted an environment where he could take his whole self to school and be himself and be engaged and appreciated for his individuality or for being a good friend,” Goddard said. “Sometimes, when we think about kids who tend toward academics early like he did, then that’s just one part of their picture. It can box them in in some ways.”
When Ellis tested into the gifted program, the Goddards saw the benefits. The young child who took up an interest in absorbing information about U.S. presidents and learning languages might find joy in going to school with a class full of kids who did the same.
“It’s really nice when students can be with intellectual peers and feel like they can bring their nerdy selves fully to the classroom and just have that intimacy of being able to really express themselves academically, and then emotionally as well,” Goddard said.
Ultimately, with input from Ellis, he stayed at South Side in a normal classroom. And as a fifth-grader, he’s flourishing, his mother said.
While the gifted curriculum essentially skips a grade in math and reading, teachers differentiate their lessons between groups of students in normal classrooms.
When he was principal at Westview from 2000 to 2011 and the district’s director of curriculum from 2011 to 2014, Nadrozny said stories like Goddard’s were common.
As he and his staff at Kenwood tried to sort through how they’re going to support students who would otherwise be enrolled in the gifted program, he realized that much of the work is already being done.
“We were talking about what we were going to do, and some of my regular teachers were like, ‘Well, right now, we have students who are two levels above grade level anyway,’” Nadrozny said. “‘It’s not like we’re not used to having this range of abilities in our classroom.’ So it’s actually just a matter of finding the tools to use with some of these kids and giving them the opportunity to do it.
“So, second grade, maybe they’ve got a reading group and it’s maybe focused more in the third- or fourth-grade range. So, I think also, it’s just come down to a lot more differentiation than in the past, and that’s maybe fallen a lot more on our teachers than in the past.”
If the 225 students in gifted classes were dispersed evenly among the district’s 12 elementary schools, that would mean four to five students in each grade at each school would be scattered across normal classrooms. That could be enough to have a significant impact on each classroom.
“That missing little piece of, my kid can go geek out with other kids who are into academics. … I found that, if you get enough students who stay in the home school, they have those moments still,” Goddard said. “If you get all of the kids who are geeky with numbers and they all leave, you end up not having as much opportunity to laugh at certain math jokes and those sorts of things.
“But if parents keep their kids in for some of the same reasons we did — the school culture, the school community, having competent master teachers, and all of these various resources they could throw at the educational challenge — then those changes are there.”
✽ ✽ ✽ ✽ ✽
If families aren’t satisfied with the differentiated instruction, options are limited. Their child can attend kindergarten a year early or skip a grade.
To Brendan Elli, whose son Victor is in Kenwood’s fifth-grade gifted class, neither of those options would have been appealing.
“What we were worried about, since he knew so much, is that he was going to be a little pipsqueak in the next level, like he was going to be an 11-year-old with 13-year-olds,” Elli said. “We were worried about him being bullied later on, where everyone’s driving and he’s a senior and just learning how to drive. He’ll be bad at sports. He’ll be the little one. And we didn’t like that.
“All of the kids in his class, they’re all smart and they’re all kind of the same level as him. What do you do with a kid who’s extraordinarily bright? You put him up a level or you teach him at home. And we thought, ‘Hey, this is a cool in-between.’”
Thrapp’s son, Eli, didn’t have the same needs of her daughter on the autism spectrum, but she still thought he could use an extra academic push in subjects that were too easy for him.
When Eli joined the gifted program at Booker T. Washington, numbers had begun to dwindle. With only 12 students in the class, his mother saw an opportunity to integrate the class at the mostly Black school. Instead, the class stayed at 12 students.
“I think for me, if I had a utopian world, they would get more kids in and then give them the support that they need,” Thrapp said. “Because I think one of the hardest things about being in a gifted class that we know as parents is how much involvement it takes from home after the classroom time. And that has nothing to do with the students’ capability, it has to do with the parents’ time and the parents’ education. Could you put kids in the program and then have an after-school program that (includes) … real tutors that are ready to help you get through your advanced work?”
Instead, under the new plan, students will stay in their normal classrooms without a direct replacement for the gifted program. While Eli will still be part of the gifted program, his mother is open to the idea that with differentiated instruction, he’d be all right.
✽ ✽ ✽ ✽ ✽
When he speaks about differentiated instruction that is already common in classrooms around the district, Lehr, the director of teaching and learning, sees opportunities. Not only will teachers use testing data to cater specific, grouped instruction to students based on academic needs, he said, they’ll also empower them to choose what interests them.
“It opens up the ceiling to what we can offer to all of our students rather than restricting it or limiting it to a specific program,” Lehr said. “One of the areas where we talk about differentiated instruction is not just grouping students by readiness levels but finding ways to group them or give them choice by interest. So, opening up our curriculum to allow students to have more choice and voice in what is most relevant and meaningful to them but still aligned to state standards and those foundational skills that are so important to our curriculum is an initiative that we’re growing throughout Unit 4.”
What that means for future students across the district who are like Kira, though, is unclear. She is deemed “twice-exceptional,” meaning she’s both gifted academically and has a learning disability. Students with ADHD and other learning disabilities are also considered “twice-exceptional.”
Nadrozny, though, is optimistic. The Kenwood principal has seen first-hand the benefits of gifted students learning with kids in non-gifted classes during the few times they would mix for various enrichment lessons, including STEM activities, in a shared space.
The result, he said, wasn’t simply that the gifted students raised the level of the classroom. Students learned from each other.
“It was really cool to see some of our kids who don’t test well, they have a different way of solving problems, and it would really impress some of our kids who are in the gifted program, and it would give them a different perspective than some of our other kids,” Nadrozny said. “That’s what I’m hoping to see more of, those kinds of things. There’s an appreciation for others and what everyone brings to the table.
“There are a lot of concerns moving forward of, ‘What is the plan? What is the district going to do?’ I feel pretty confident about things. I really do. I feel really positive about things.”