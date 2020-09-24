CHAMPAIGN — While Edison Middle School students are learning from home, its new gymnasium and cafeteria is taking shape.
Employees of Area Erectors Inc. installed prefabricated wall panels Wednesday at the school’s campus on West Green Street.
Those walls will encompass a gym much larger than the cramped space that teachers and coaches have been forced to deal with, where over 100 kids were crammed on to a tiny basketball court during gym class.
The old gym was demolished this summer to make way for the new one, along with a new cafeteria, part of a $25.8 million project that also includes new administrative spaces; new mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; new windows; and other small renovations around the building.
The district planned on having Edison’s sixth- graders move to the old Columbia School at Bradley Avenue and Neil Streets for this school year while renovations were completed.
With Dr. Howard Elementary’s 1910 building demolished and built anew over the last two years and Columbia, built in 1905, now serving only as a temporary home, Edison is the district’s oldest active school.
Built in 1914, with updates in 1933 and 1956, Edison has 10 years on South Side Elementary and is 21 years older than Central High School.