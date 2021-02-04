RANTOUL — J.W. Eater Junior High School will be “doing something” every day in February in honor of Black History Month.
The other four schools in the Rantoul City Schools system are also observing the monthlong event.
Eater Principal Scott Woods said the events at this school will be held either virtually or in person, since Rantoul City Schools is operating with a hybrid system due to the pandemic.
“Each morning with announcements there will be something from African American history,” Woods said. “Today was the founding of the National Negro Baseball League.”
From there, students go to reading/language-arts class (formerly known as English), where they will watch a daily video produced by teachers and staff members that highlights a piece of writing or poetry of a specific person.
“Yesterday, one of our social-studies teachers produced a video called ‘LeBron James: Community Builder,” Woods said.
Wednesday was World Read Aloud Day. Eater held a virtual assembly featuring the reading of Kwame Alexander’s book “The Undefeated.”
One day each week in February, the school will observe the African American Read-In, in which a local Black celebrity will meet with students over lunch. This week’s visitor is Brianna Collins of Fox Illinois, who plans to talk about an influential book in her life.
A virtual museum visit will be held once a week during social-studies class. This week, students will visit the ancient city of Timbuktu.
Today and Friday, students will be encouraged to wear an appropriate T-shirt for Social Justice Spirit Day.
An oral history project is also being held in which all Eater students are welcome to submit items. Woods said it is a required project in some classes.
Every Eater home-room class is also decorating its door around a scene students selected around the theme of Black History Month.
A virtual parent luncheon will be held next week.
“I think with everything being on video and prerecorded with our hybrid learning, (it) has allowed us to expand it,” Woods said of the monthlong observance. “It’s allowed our teachers to collaborate a lot more.”
Other RCS schools are observing the month as well.
Among the programs at Northview Elementary, there will be grade- level research and biography studies on African American heroes who have changed the world.
At Eastlawn Elementary, one of the activities involves reading tables/centers that are set up for students and teachers to gather with questions to answer and discuss.
At Broadmeadow Elementary, an African American Read-In and National African American Parent Involvement Day celebration is set for Feb. 10.
And Pleasant Acres Elementary has set up social-justice learning centers.