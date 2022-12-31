RANTOUL — A committee of the Rantoul Township High School board will hear a presentation that could lead to construction of a solar-energy project at the school.
Superintendent Scott Amerio said the committee will meet Thursday with a company that will make a formal presentation on the about $970,000 project.
At its Dec. 12 meeting, the board heard a less-formal presentation on the project, but members had some questions, including whether the district’s insurance carrier would cover it.
If approved, the solar equipment would be installed on the school’s east wing.
In addition to solar panels, the project would include installation of a membrane over the current roof.
“That’s where we would expect to see the largest savings,” Amerio said. “We have five to seven more years of life on that roof. We’re going to have to replace that soon. That’s probably an $850,000 project on its own.”
The white membrane would help reflect the sun’s rays toward the solar panels.
Amerio said there are several credits that could help pay for the project — one for $250,000 and another for $100,000. He said a federal competitive grant will be available that the district could apply for in partnership with Rantoul City Schools and Thomasboro Grade School.
The school board’s next meeting is Jan. 9.