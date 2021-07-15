RANTOUL — A building that holds school memories for many will be reduced to dust starting next month, a year after its 100th birthday.
Myna Thompson School, opened in 1920, will be demolished. The building is located west of Rantoul Township High School, and the high school district is expected to take over the property.
Rantoul City Schools Superintendent Scott Woods said the school board is expected to review bids for the demolition at tonight’s meeting.
“Myna is the site of the original Rantoul City Schools school, which at one time included the high school,” Woods said.
The first four-room school was built on the current site in 1867. It was expanded and became a 10-room school, which burned in 1919.
Following the fire, two Rantoul school districts were established — RCS and RTHS.
In later years, it was no longer used as an elementary school building but was used for special-needs students and housed the Champaign-Ford Regional Office of Education, which moved in early 2017 to Champaign after the RCS board opted to close the building entirely.
Bringing the structure up to health and life safety standards would have cost an estimated $9 million. Former Regional Superintendent Jane Quinlan said attempts to find adequate space to move the regional office elsewhere in Rantoul were not successful.
Both Woods and RTHS Superintendent Scott Amerio said the high school is expected to take over the property once demolished.
“We will have to wait until their bid opening and have our board work out an agreement,” Amerio said. “The plan is there will be some sort of real estate purchase.”
He said RTHS does not have immediate plans on how to use the property.
“There are several ideas for it, like to have our maintenance area there to pull buses into, to building a field house,” Amerio said, adding any decision won’t happen right away as RTHS is considering other renovation options, including possible expansion of the high school large gym.
A 2015 estimate placed the cost to demolish the building at a little more than $600,000.
It was reported in 2017 the building is zoned R4, meaning it is “geared toward high-density residential and similar uses, like a bed-and-breakfast, gyms, rehab facilities and schools,” former Superintendent Michelle Ramage said, adding the village board let RCS know it would be willing to discuss rezoning the building to a commercial zoning.
RCS Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Frerichs said the district has been stripping the building of metal for recycling and salvageable items, preparing it for contractors to take over.
“As many people recall, the building has some beautiful woodwork,” Frerichs said. “Once the building is stripped, the asbestos removal and demolition teams will work together to safely take the building down.”
RCS Facilities Director Shannon Clark said the Preservation and Conservation Association, Champaign, toured the building Monday, “and they are going to take the old wooden doors and the built-in cabinets and probably the wooden lockers if they come apart OK, and some of the old door hardware.”
Clark said the concrete piece over the building’s main west-side entry will be preserved and possibly placed somewhere in the district, and the cornerstone will be kept.
“We are not sure if there is a time capsule in that part of the building,” Clark said.