CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign school district is offering free breakfasts and lunches for kids at six locations this summer, but Amy Revilla was dismayed to see Garden Hills Academy isn’t one of them.
There are 1,000 homes in the Garden Hills neighborhood, said Revilla, one of its residents.
With the current high prices of food, “you know that parents are not going to be able to feed their kids at all,” she said.
The nearest location for free school meals for Garden Hills kids is Stratton Academy of the Arts, 902 N. Randolph St., which is too far for them to walk, she said.
Superintendent Shelia Boozer said the district is unable to host any programs this summer at Garden Hills Academy, including the Summer Food Service Program, due to planned building projects including a much-needed roof-repair job.
“When we made the decision not to host any summer programs at Garden Hills, we added Stratton Academy of the Arts as a Summer Food Service site to ensure students would still have access nearby,” she said. “Additionally, a large number of Unit 4 students who would generally be served at Garden Hills are participating in summer school and other activities, such as DREAAM, where they receive district-provided breakfast and lunch daily.”
The meal sites for the summer were selected because they are sites for summer-school programs and easily accessible by Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District bus lines, Boozer said.
The sites in Champaign this year include:
- Bottenfield Elementary School, 1801 S. Prospect Ave.: Monday through Thursday through July 8; breakfast from 8-8:30 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m. to noon.
- Centennial High School, 913 Crescent Drive: Monday through Thursday through July 8; breakfast from 8:30-11 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m to 2 p.m.
- Jefferson Middle School, 1115 Crescent Drive: Monday through Friday through July 8; breakfast from 8-9 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m. to noon. Meals will also be served there July 14-15 and 21-22.
- Stratton Academy of the Arts, 902 N. Randolph St.: Monday through Friday through July 22; breakfast from 8-9 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m. to noon.
- Westview Elementary School, 703 S. Russell St.: Monday through Friday through June 30 and July 15-22; breakfast from 8-9:30 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m. to noon.
All sites will be closed July 4.
The sixth site, Dr. Howard Elementary School, 110 N. James St., will be open for one week, July 25-29, serving breakfast from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 10-11:30 a.m.