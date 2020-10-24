MAHOMET — Mahomet-Seymour school board members agreed to take another step toward the potential redevelopment of a property on the community’s southeast side.
The board voted to approve the replatting of the Conway Farms subdivision.
The property is next to Middletown Prairie Elementary, which the district opened six years ago. One option would be to one day build a new school there.
The measure was approved by 4-3 vote with Merle Giles, Jeremy Henrichs, Lori Larson and Max McComb in favor and Meghan Hennesy, Colleen Schultz and Ken Keene against.
One of the objections against proceeding with the replatting is that the public has not had adequate time to comment on the issue.
The board also heard from the public, including real-estate officials and developers, who urged the school board to go slow on the action.
One encouraged the board to let the experts provide input on the matter, while another quoted Hall of Fame UCLA coach John Wooden, “Be quick, but don’t hurry.”
Another said the board is overwhelmed with issues at present, but said “as simple as some of these (plans) sound, they can be monumental later. You don’t have to do this alone.”
Mahomet-Seymour Superintendent Lindsey Hall said conversations on the project began at least seven years ago.
She said the district would eventually like to build another school building on the property owned by the district, but infrastructure — water, sewage, drainage and roads — need to be developed first.
The district recently entered into a new intergovernmental agreement with the village of Mahomet regarding property development.
“The new one changes the configuration of the planned roads and a new planned railroad crossing,” Hall said, adding she feels the board has taken its time on the project.
“Both the board of education and the village board of trustees have openly talked about this and discussed it,” Hall said. “We were really kind of reaching the critical final stages here after years and years of discussions and planning.”
She said Mahomet- Seymour’s enrollment continues to climb, and the district has space issues in some of its four buildings, including an aging junior high building, which is 60 years old and is not set up for “21st Century education.”
If the new building is built, the junior high building would likely be torn down, Hall said.
In February, the taxing bodies that are impacted by the tax increment financing district in which the property lies voted to extend the TIF district another 12 years, which was approved by the Illinois Legislature.
Proponents of proceeding with the replatting now said the district needs to move ahead to take advantage of TIF funds generated therein that would pay for infrastructure improvements.