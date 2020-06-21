The assignment: In at least 250 words, describe a time when you had to exhibit grit and resiliency to get through a situation or dilemma. The prize: a one-time scholarship of $500 available to any college-bound student set to graduate from Unit 4’s Novak Academy, care of Champaign’s St. Luke CME Church. The recipient of the inaugural Novak Academy Resilience Scholarship: RAVEN TAYLOR, whose winning words are below.
Resilience for me is someone who has pushed through some of the toughest challenges in their life and they have managed to get through and complete their goals. Many of us experience this all of the time. Even I, Raven Taylor, have gone through specific rough times, especially when I first started high school. It was one of the biggest changes ever because when you enter high school you tend to have to be very independent. Everything’s up to you. I thought you could just do enough to get by, but oh was I wrong and it caught up to me my junior year. I did a lot of things that were bad like skipping classes I hated, not having good bonds with my teachers, being on my phone during class, and even being very late to school. I missed so much school. My family was disappointed in me but I just wanted to do it my way all the first 3 years of high school. I was getting by, so why now my junior year would it hurt me was my thought process. But again, I was oh so wrong.
I remember hearing about Novak through many of my classmates. I thought maybe it would be something I should try. So fast forward to testing day and let’s say I did horrible on the test because during that time I did not take school seriously at all. I honestly came to school to have fun. I did so badly on the testing that I did not get into Novak the first time around and yes I continued doing some of the same things. Now it’s the end of my junior year and my counselor at Central is telling me that I would have to pass literally all my classes to be a senior and graduate. I knew that I was in a very tough situation. Something told me to try to get into Novak again so I tried again. Many people would say, “why try again if you didn’t make it the first time?” But, I feel like when I’m very serious about something or want something done I will do anything necessary to get it by any means.
Also, I had seen the principal, Ms. Cook, at summer school. She told me to study a little bit more on my math and I should get in. I took 20 mins everyday to study math. I felt very confident when I took the test the 2nd time around. I remember Mrs. Brown Walker asking me what classes I needed to graduate and what would I do to improve my orientation. At the end of my testing I felt so good to know this was my last chance to do it right!
Starting at Novak I was very focused but was it easy? Oh no. I had to get through easy courses I hated. I had to study way more than ever. I even created good relationships with every teacher in Novak. I asked lots of questions when I needed a clear understanding of something and just stayed very focused. I feel like my time at Novak taught me an important lesson: It’s never too late to get it together and never give up! I feel like as a student I’m so much better. Even with me going to Novak and going through a rough time of getting myself together, I have learned a lot about myself and it has boosted my confidence so much. I feel like I can achieve anything I put my mind to and I did not have that before at all. I hope during my time at Parkland majoring in nursing I can keep this great mindset of never giving up because it definitely was not easy getting to this place.
My best advice for the future students coming to Novak is don’t give up. This may seem like your last chance to get everything together but the staff at Novak is great and won’t let you down as long as you try. It will seem very scary at first but Novak is like a family. Everyone looks out for one another and as long as you put in effort you should be great. Don’t let hard times stop you because you have had challenges in high school. It’s life and this will help you become even better! So, go to Novak and do something amazing, don’t just do the bare minimum to get by. Trust me you will feel so much better about yourself. I know how it feels not to know what’s next but when you keep trying everything will fall into place. Remember Novak is not the last stop for your future it’s only the beginning!