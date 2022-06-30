MONTICELLO — A small square sign in the reception area outside Vic Zimmerman’s office featuring the superintendent’s mantra catches the eye.
“It’s a great day to be a Sage,” it says, one of many items in a school awash in purple and gold that reflects the outgoing superintendent’s pride for his district.
“I think whenever you’re at a place for an extended period of time, you want to hopefully leave it better than it was when you came,” Zimmerman said.
“Monticello was a great place when I got here … having been here 15 years, you know, I think we’ve done some things to make it a little bit better,” he added.
Zimmerman’s 15-year run at the top of the Monticello district will draw to a close this afternoon when he hands over the keys to incoming Superintendent Adam Clapp.
His office is all packed up, save for one box that will hold the three University of Illinois degrees that are still hanging on his wall.
He expects Clapp, who has served as principal at Monticello High School for the last five years, to do a good job. Such is also true for Clapp’s successor, Travis Courson, a 1989 Monticello graduate who departs Urbana High School after more than two decades.
Clapp “is really aware that the people that you hire and have around you to help you in the district, that’s one of the most important things that you do,” Zimmerman said.
Zimmerman graduated from Paxton High School in 1982. He arrived in Monticello in 2007 following four years at the helm of St. Joseph-Ogden.
Current SJ-O Superintendent Brian Brooks began as a business education teacher and boys’ basketball coach in 2003, coinciding with the beginning of Zimmerman’s tenure there.
“Vic was visible,” Brooks said. “He was not only visible at events, but even in the hallways at times, and he popped into a classroom at different times. And as a teacher myself, I always appreciated that.”
Visibility was a hallmark of Zimmerman’s style wherever he went. A walk across campus to the auditorium for a drama performance was treated the same as a bus ride to Chillicothe for a football game. If academics were his top priority, creating the complete school experience was a close second.
“It’s important to have that higher-up that supports it,” Monticello athletic director Dan Sheehan said. “I think what I’ve enjoyed most is the camaraderie, you know, because he’s a big fan of the game.”
While the high school always drew attention from Zimmerman, he was also noticeable to students in the district’s two elementary schools — Washington and White Heath — and the middle school.
* * *
Somewhat unique to the Monticello superintendent’s office is its location. Nestled under the same roof as Washington and the high school, it afforded Zimmerman an incredible view.
“From my chair, I can (see) the parent drop-off for kindergarten kids. And the thing about kindergarten kids is they just, they love life, and they love school,” Zimmerman said. “I could see them getting out of their cars; sometimes, I’d go out there and meet them at the sidewalk. They’re always happy.”
The first three classes that started kindergarten under Zimmerman are now high school graduates. What they and those before them accomplished stand as symbols of a successful tenure.
Monticello didn’t have any IHSA state trophies upon his arrival in 2007. The trophy case will sport 16 awards when he makes his final stroll past, including football and boys’ cross-country championship trophies.
“The best athletic memory was our (football) state championship run” in 2018, said Zimmerman, a former player and coach himself. “We didn’t have any real stars on our team. Just all good kids, some hard-nosed kids (who) played well as a team. Winning that state championship at Memorial Stadium, that was awesome.”
Unbeknownst to Zimmerman, Sheehan and Clapp had ordered shirts before the game to celebrate an undefeated 14-0 championship season.
“I’m like, ‘What if we had lost?’” Zimmerman said with a smile. “They said, ‘We weren’t gonna tell you that we bought these if we lost.’ I don’t know what we’re gonna do with them. I’ve been able to work with those guys for the last five years, and it’s just been a lot of fun, because they’re really excited about high school sports.”
Zimmerman will slow down some — he and his wife plan to travel — but he’ll remain active through the Illinois Superintendent’s Association. There, he’ll provide assistance to new and struggling administrators.
An interim position, if the fit is right, isn’t out of the equation, either.
“I think all retiring supes would probably say that they thought they had a successful time as superintendent, but I never really had major crises in the community or board members voting against me or those types of things,” Zimmerman said. “A lot of that has to do with the fact that I worked in St. Joe and Monticello, which have great people and board members that understand their role. But, you know, I think I still have some value in sharing how it’s supposed to be.”
Zimmerman will certainly offer sage advice after 5,478 days at the helm of Monticello schools.
“I’ll miss the (excitement) about coming to work every day not knowing exactly what what’s going to take place and having to make decisions to guide the district in the ways that I think that we need to be guided,” Zimmerman said.