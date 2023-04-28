CHAMPAIGN — Two days after a video emerged that appears to show him engaged in a physical altercation with a female student, Scott Savage is out as Centennial High principal.
The news comes “as this difficult week comes to a close,” Unit 4 Superintendent Shelia Boozer wrote in a letter to Centennial families Friday afternoon. She did not address the video specifically but added that Savage “will not be returning to the building.”
Boozer said Savage resigned from his position, which comes less than a year after taking over at his alma mater.
Unit 4 officials on Thursday met with staff at Centennial but offered no comment about the incident.
Savage has not responded to The News-Gazette’s requests for comment.
In a statement issued separately Friday, Boozer said: “As we’ve shared on several occasions, anytime we receive information regarding improper behavior by staff or students, we investigate it thoroughly. We do not make decisions based on rumors, speculation, incomplete information or online gossip.
“Out of respect and concern for all the individuals involved, we do not plan to comment further.”
In the letter to families, Boozer said Associate Principal Liza Thomas and Centennial’s remaining administrative team will work with Unit 4’s central office “to ensure a successful conclusion to this school year the school year” and that she remains “confident we will finish the year strong.”
She said the district will share more about its plans for selecting the next principal, one of two Unit 4 has to fill. Also open: Jefferson Middle School’s top spot, following Jesse Guzman’s planned departure to Urbana High School come July 1.
“Go Chargers!” Boozer wrote at the end of her letter to families.