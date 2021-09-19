SAVOY — Bob Burtch, like many of his classmates, walked to school in the 1950s growing up in Savoy. But when you live in a town of 100 people, that’s not a long walk — even if it might have been uphill both ways.
Burtch and several like him who attended Savoy Grade School took a trip down memory lane Friday afternoon when they toured the school.
Savoy has grown considerably since those days of the Cold War, Elvis and Eisenhower, with its population now numbering more than 8,000.
“We knew everybody in our town,” Burtch said. “It was back in the day when kids weren’t afraid” of strangers. “We did a lot of things outside. We rode bikes a lot.”
Now the home of Head Start, the brick school was built not long before those 1950s days. Its wooden predecessor had burned down in the late ’40s.
Molly Hunt Brewer, who now lives in California with her husband, Richard, grew up in the countryside and attended the Savoy school. She met her future husband on the school bus.
“I saw him and I said, ‘That’s it,’” she said. That was the guy for her.
They became junior high, then senior high, sweethearts and married a couple of years after high school graduation. They recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary.
Brewer said the Savoy school had just three classrooms with two classes to a room. The principal, Mrs. Guard, also taught fifth and sixth grades.
“I was kind of a tomboy,” she said. “There was no fear like kids have to deal with today. When you live out on the farm and don’t have many neighbors, school was something you looked forward to because all your friends were there.”
Burtch remembered there were eight students in his class.
“We had huge slides, metal slides, and they were tall,” he said. “Jungle gyms that were metal, and monkey bars. And a merry-go-round that we called ‘the witch’s hat.’”
The school had “old desks,” he remembers, with ink wells, and they used ink pens to work on penmanship.
He also remembers Duncan yo-yo contests.
One of their distinguished visitors was University of Illinois Professor John Bardeen, co-inventor of the transistor and winner of the 1956 Nobel Prize in Physics. Burtch said Bardeen had recently returned from Sweden, where he received the award.
Maybe that scientific spark had something to do with their sixth-grade field trip being to the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago.
After grade school, they “graduated” to Edison Junior High, which Burtch said took a little getting used to compared to having just a handful of students at Savoy.
“Everything worked out,” he said. “We made a lot of friends.”
Burtch said their parents were products of “the Greatest Generation” that came out of the Great Depression, with many of their fathers having fought in World War II.
After a tour of the former school, the ex-students, most of whom are in their 70s, went to the house that Burtch and his brother, Jim, own in Savoy, where they went through old photos. Afterward, they visited the Japan House on the University of Illinois campus, where Jennifer Gunji-Ballsrud held a traditional tea ceremony for them and explained the associated customs.
“We’re a little older, so we’ll probably be sitting on chairs” rather than the floor as is the Japanese custom, Burtch said beforehand.
While Savoy is a good place to live, work and climate often take natives to different locales.
Burtch now lives in Batavia, west of Chicago. He taught middle school and at Wheaton College.
The Brewers, who owned a house in Savoy for several years, escaped the cold weather of Illinois for California, north of Palm Springs. Their house narrowly missed being damaged in a wildfire a few years ago.
“God took care of us,” Molly Brewer said.
Molly is a property manager for a shopping center, while Richard is retired, having worked as an auctioneer, accountant and square-dance caller.