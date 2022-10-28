SAVOY — The Savoy Village Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday to consider a resolution calling on the Champaign school board to think about replacing its schools of choice program with a “neighborhood school” program.
The meeting, set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Savoy Recreational Center, is also planned to offer parents and others a chance to weigh in on the resolution and their concerns about the major — and controversial — changes the school board is considering in the district’s school placement program.
Village President John Brown said the complaint village officials have heard from Savoy residents is they haven’t had an opportunity to have their voices heard on the school issue.
“We want them to know at least somebody is listening to them,” he said.
One of the two options recommended to the Champaign school board to balance the socioeconomic status among the district’s 12 elementary schools involves pairing two schools in higher socioeconomic status areas, Barkstall in Champaign and Carrie Busey in Savoy, with two schools in lower socioeconomic status areas, Stratton and Booker T. Washington.
The other option recommended by the district’s consulting firm, Cooperative Strategies, calls for placing the schools in three clusters, giving families a choice among four schools within their clusters.
The resolution before the Savoy board also states that if the Champaign school board decides to retain its current schools of choice program or any variation of that, “that proximity to schools be weighted more significantly in the decision-making process.”
It goes on to state that if the schools of choice program or any variation of it is retained, that the school board “establishes a school assignment process that is fact-based and evidence-driven on providing the highest-quality education, improving educational outcomes and builds a sense of community and belonging for its students.”
Savoy village trustee Bill Vavrik said the resolution, of which he was the primary author, grew out of a recent board discussion and comments from Savoy residents and has been edited with feedback from fellow trustees.
“It’s primarily a resolution where the input came from the families and citizens of Savoy,” he said.
Like Brown, Vavrik said what village officials have heard repeatedly from Savoy residents is that they want a voice in the process.
Savoy is already a community of ethnic diversity, Vavrik said, “and that makes for a great place to live.”
Village officials want the Champaign school district to support Savoy’s vision of building community, and what they hear is that a sense of community is lacking “because kids are bused from one end of the community to the other.”
“A sense of community is incredibly important, and one of the things we can do to support each other in raising families and preparing our children to go out in the world is to foster a sense of community,” he said.
Brown said he expects the resolution to pass, though it may include some changes based on public input Tuesday.
Village officials also want to be careful about how they approach a separate governing body on this issue, he said.
However, Brown also said, “we definitely have concerns about people moving out of the district, depending on what the school board decides.”