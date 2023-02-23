DANVILLE — The recent dismissals of former Principal Mark Janesky and Schlarman Academy North Campus Dean of Students Courtney Hemker have sent shock waves through the Schlarman community.
Students, staff and parents staged an Ash Wednesday morning walk-out at the north campus in protest of the dismissals.
Some have expressed concern over whether Schlarman will continue to operate next year, citing what they believe is a lack of responsiveness from the Catholic Diocese of Peoria, which operates the school.
Calls to the diocese office and current Schlarman Principal Barb Rew were not returned.
Many of those who walked out voiced concern because the diocese is not communicating the reasons for the dismissals of Janesky, a former principal who came back to serve at Schlarman after retiring, and Hemker.
Students were told at the end of the protest Wednesday morning they could leave the school if they wished but would receive an unexcused absence, or return to class.
An email sent by Janesky sent to parents and staff announced he would not be returning to Schlarman effective Feb. 13. He said he was asked to leave by the diocese after he questioned officials about plans for the future of Schlarman Academy and indicating a number of teachers might not return as a result of some administrative policy.
“I was told by a diocese officials, and I quote, ‘That will be the city of Danville’s problem,’” Janesky said.
He said the children at Schlarman had been his life the past five years.
Janesky said he had been working without pay.
Dean of Students Mark Croy said Janesky had been “phenomenal to work with. He’s mentored me. He’s allowed me to be a part of decisions made at the administrative level that he did not need to do.
“He’s been a pleasure to work with, a fantastic educator. He always, and I mean always, has the kids in mind first and foremost.
Croy said Hemker’s firing was “a tragic blow to the school, the kids.”
“She had built a rapport,” Croy said. “She came in during the summer. This was her first year. She built a fantastic rapport with the kids and the staff.”
The Schlarman North campus houses grades 7-12. The Schlarman website said the school offers a student-to-teacher ratio of 10-to-1, “which provides more opportunities for student-teacher interaction and individual attention to each student.”
It said more than 95 percent of high school students are involved in at least one co-curricular activity. It cites its “outstanding college-prep curriculum.”
Schlarman Academy’s south campus houses grades K-6 and has an average K-6 class size of 19.8.
“We encourage students to practice the gospel values in all their interactions. For our 5th-8th grade students, we offer opportunities for participation in eight sports, five clubs, band and chorus,” according to its website.
News-Gazette reporter Joey Wright contributed to this story.