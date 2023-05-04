Members of Franklin STEAM Academy’s Scholastic Bowl team each do their best impersonation of the statue ‘The Thinker’ in front of the school in Champaign on Wednesday. From left, (front) Parker Kesler and Joseph To; (middle) Arhan Salapaka, Taylor Thomassie, Luke Stevens, Sohum Gurrapu, Evan Larson, Chloe Lee, Jaehyun Yi and Anushri Sinha; and (back) Joshua Kim, Avery Lau, Aldous Joyce, Minjoon Choi, coach Tracey Jones and Luke Miao.