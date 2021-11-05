About this project: High School Confidential is produced by student reporters from 37 area schools. Today's story is a result of a tip from BHRA senior Paili Davis, a member of this year's group of student journalists.
BISMARCK — A class at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin High School and their teacher are saying when you talk about destruction, you can count them out.
Susan Kentner’s economics class has instituted Devil Dollar Deeds to counteract destructive behavior prompted by posts on the TikTok social-media platform. The “devil” in the name comes from the Blue Devils nickname for the school’s sports teams.
“It came about because of the negative TikTok posts ... dealing with how the schools were being vandalized in September, and in October they were looking at even worse — slapping a teacher, that type of thing,” Kentner said.
Her senior economics class, she said, “is always looking for a project to do.”
“They had just finished a project on creating their own businesses,” she said. “So we decided to create a not-for-profit business and try to make it a positive reinforcement to try to counteract the TikTok posts.”
Senior Paili Davis remembers Kentner coming into class and saying of the pernicious TikTok posts: “I really want to stop that. I’m not a fan of that.”
The teacher and class began brainstorming ideas, Davis said, and came up with the Devil Dollars approach.
Kentner said the class members are “pretty mature, and they seem to have a pretty good grasp of what is right and wrong. They seemed to be pretty upset by” the TikTok challenges to vandalize items and slap teachers.
The class recorded a video explaining how the concept would work and created Devil Dollars out of slips of paper with a logo. The dollars are given to teachers, who award them to students who have been caught doing good deeds or exhibiting positive behavior.
The name of the saintly student along with what he/she did are written on the back of the Devil Dollar and placed in a decorated box in each classroom. The dollars are periodically collected and placed in a Devil Dollar box in the school office.
“We will draw out of the box randomly,” Kentner said. “Yesterday, we gave away a candy bag. On Fridays, we will draw out names for gift cards and GOOSE awards to get out of school early.
All of the funds to buy prizes will come from business and individual donations.
The program started this week and runs through the end of November.
“They picked November because it is a month of thanksgiving,” Kentner said. “The holiday season is right around the corner. It’s to get people thinking about how we should treat each other and about responsibility and how you should behave every day.”
Posters were displayed throughout the school explaining the program. A student from the economics class also outlined the program at a school staff meeting.
Davis said students “are pretty excited, for the most part. I haven’t heard any negative. I’ve heard positive feedback from the teachers saying it’s a great idea.”
Responding to the challenge to vandalize the school, someone stole a couple of soap dispensers, took a desk, pilfered items out of the girls’ locker room and made off with some traffic cones, Davis said.
“It was just really random stuff,” she said.
Kentner said all of the teachers are on board with the Devil Dollars program and believes students are as well, adding, “I feel like we’ve got a real good student body. It’s one of these things that kids will be on the lookout for this — the student body continuing to do those acts of kindness.”
Kentner said social media has a hold on the lives of many young people, and while there are good things about social media, at times, there need to be counter measures to offset the negatives.