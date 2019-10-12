CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign school district appears ready to part ways with its embattled chief financial officer.
Tuesday’s school board agenda lists a “settlement agreement and release” with Tom Lockman, who was placed on paid leave by the district on June 17, three weeks before Superintendent Susan Zola recommended to the school board that he be fired.
Lockman has maintained that he was put on leave in response to his role in documenting, addressing and publicizing rampant spending by Unit 4 employees on district-issued credit cards for a story that appeared in the May 5 News-Gazette.
But internal documents obtained by News-Gazette Media this summer via an open-records request showed that Zola expressed concerns about Lockman’s job performance on at least two occasions prior to placing him on leave.
Neither Lockman nor district spokesman John Lyday could be reached for comment Friday night.