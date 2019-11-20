'She was one of the most beloved people I've ever been aware of'
To the very end, Teretha Johnson, Champaign's first black teacher in a predominantly white school, didn't want anyone to make a fuss about her life — but that's hard to do when you're a teacher that no student forgets.
CHAMPAIGN — The lunch bags for her second-grade classes at Bottenfield Elementary in 1980 were kept out in the hallway, so each day, Lanette Aker would make sure to catch the attention of teacher Teretha Johnson by talking out of turn or disrupting class.
Mrs. Johnson would send Aker out into the hall as a form of discipline. Aker would pick through the bags, looking for an apple here, a few cookies there, to hold off her empty stomach until lunchtime. Her classmates wouldn’t mind, she assumed, if she took a little bit from each.
After three months, though, Mrs. Johnson caught on.
“She kind of put two and two together and she pulled me aside when kids came in from recess and she said, ‘Lanette, are you taking things out of kids’ lunch boxes?’” Aker said. “‘I just need you to tell me the truth.’ She said, ‘I’m not going to scold you, I’m not going to get you in trouble, but you’ve got to tell me the truth.’”
The truth came spilling out. Her single mother, she explained as much as a first-grader could, worked hard to make ends meet, but it wasn’t always enough. Many days, she came to school hungry.
“She said, ‘I now understand why you couldn’t focus,’” Aker said. “She was like, ‘When you come to school, I want you to come straight to the room.’”
Every day for the rest of the school year, Mrs. Johnson brought her breakfast, whether it was an egg sandwich or cheese and crackers. She’d help her with her schoolwork. When other kids entered the room, she’d set up a partition to make sure they didn’t know what she was doing there.
For the next two years, Mrs. Johnson checked in on Aker, whose mother eventually put herself through trade school and was hired to work a much better job as a cook at the University of Illinois.
“That saved my life,” Aker said. “It taught me how to be a better person, it taught me how to look at people differently because I always looked at other people as my enemy. I’m always on the defense, and she showed me that everybody’s not like that.
“Today, I’m that kind of person. I’m a loving, caring person. I’d do anything for anybody. My kids say, ‘You do too much.’ There’s never too much.”
After the third grade, Aker transferred schools. She never forgot about Mrs. Johnson, and over the years she told stories to her kids about her former teacher over the dinner table.
To this day, she’s convinced she wasn’t the only one Mrs. Johnson helped in that way. She tried to reach out over the ensuing decades, but she could never find her.
After all, she didn’t remember her first name, just her kind face and her soothing voice.
* * * * *
Sky Johnson smiled as he flipped through the box of letters — hundreds upon hundreds of them — that he found as he cleaned out his mother’s apartment in Savoy shortly after her death a few weeks ago.
Every single day for two-and-a-half years, Teretha wrote her husband, Simeon, who was stationed in the South Pacific during World War II.
Some of the letters were too worn out to read. But the ones he could decipher told a different, far more romantic story about his parents than the one he knew.
“I never heard my parents express themselves in any way like what was in these letters,” he said.
There was a lot Johnson didn’t know about his mother until the last 15 years of her life. He loved his parents, but he admits he wasn’t exactly close to them for most of his life.
After graduating from Uni High, he said he left Champaign as quickly as he could, ultimately winding up in Los Angeles, where he worked as an attorney and in various political offices.
When his father died in 2004, though, that began to change. While Mrs. Johnson was sprightly for a woman in her 90s, she still needed help as she transitioned from a home to an apartment in a senior living facility in Savoy. Periodically, he’d make the trip from California for stays that grew longer and longer over the years.
As a kindergartner, Sky had his mother as a teacher, but he didn’t know the extent of her impact on her students’ lives. Regularly, she’d run into former students from decades past, and they’d always be met with delighted faces and glowing stories.
Mrs. Johnson, after all, wasn’t a teacher that students forgot.
“She was one of the most beloved people I’ve ever been aware of on the planet,” said former Champaign Mayor Don Gerard, who was a student in one of Mrs. Johnson’s first classes at Bottenfield. “Everyone adored Mrs. Johnson. She was just an amazing, amazing woman.”
As a kid, Gerard never processed the difficulties Mrs. Johnson must have gone through starting in 1967, when she became Unit 4’s first black teacher to work in a predominantly white school after years teaching on Champaign’s north side. He and his classmates simply enjoyed her fun personality and the yearly circus she put on in her class, when she’d play music while her students played different roles like tight-rope walkers, circus animals and clowns, which was the role Gerard played.
It was only later, when he became the city’s mayor, that he processed what his teacher must have gone through.
“When I was a little boy, it never occurred to me when she was teaching that there were letters to the editor and parents outraged that a black woman was going to be teaching white children,” said Gerard, who gave Mrs. Johnson a proclamation when he was mayor and met with her regularly over the last few years. “None of that occurred to any of us as kids as to what backgrounds we came from. They just treated us all the same. It felt completely normal — even though we were the very first, the top of a generation, that was learning from a person of color.”
Sky figures that his mother was chosen because of her personable demeanor and her ability to engage all kinds of children. But as far as details about her first few years on the job, he doesn’t know much. After all, his mother was never one to talk about herself or her good deeds.
When he arranged for a reporter from The News-Gazette to visit her apartment last year, he didn’t tell her it was an interview until they had already spoken for several minutes.
* * * * *
Before she died at 105, Mrs. Johnson told Sky that she didn’t want a funeral because she didn’t want anyone making a fuss over her, a wish that he respected. Facilitating the writing of this story, he figured, was a way to recognize her while placating that desire.
There were enough former students, teachers and friends to tell him how special and impactful his mother was. Out of all of the stories he heard, one stood out among the rest.
Aker thought it was a normal call for her job working in hospice and home care five years ago. The 100-year-old woman she was assigned to take care of, she figured, would be feeble and bedridden.
When she saw the woman, though, she broke down in tears.
After all of those years, the face and voice were unmistakable. It was Teretha Johnson.
“I said, ‘Miss Johnson, it’s me, Lanette,’” she said.
“She said, ‘Lanette Aker?’ I said, ‘Yes, Ma’am,’ and she said, ‘Oh, my goodness gracious. I always wondered what you were doing.’
“She knew who I was. She knew who I was.”
The two caught up and talked about old stories. Aker told Mrs. Johnson about the impact she had on her life, and she introduced her to her daughter, Keyerra Robinson, who would go on to care for Mrs. Johnson for the next few years.
It was a surreal moment for Aker, running into a woman whom she credits for so many of her positive attributes but was never able to thank.
“I could not believe it was really her,” she said. “It was just a blessing. I could finally give back to her.”