HUME — When Carson Hepburn welds metal in shop class at Shiloh High School, there is no danger of burns or eye damage. The school is one of the few in Illinois with a virtual welding program.
Much like a golfer uses a golf simulator to improve, the VRTEX 360 Compact welding simulator is a valuable tool, industrial technology teacher Richard Kanofsky said, noting: “It’s a virtual welding machine. It’s just like video games. They’re comparative 3D visibly and audibly.”
Students gain hands-on training on how to weld, and studies indicate they learn quicker and better using the virtual method.
An Iowa State University study found students using the virtual welding training showed a 41.6 percent higher certification level than those who trained in the traditional method, and overall training time for the virtual group decreased by 23 percent.
“It gives teachers a huge amount of flexibility,” Kanofsky said.
If a student makes a mistake and needs to start over, the system can easily be re-started and they can start from scratch, “saving a lot of time, resources and materials.”
Students can practice welds without spending time in setup and material gathering. They can start over without wasting material or losing time in assembly and retracking.
The VRTEX system is designed to track students’ progress. They are graded on each run.
“In the few short weeks we’ve had the machine, we’ve seen progress,” Kanofksy said. “As the (career and technical education) teacher in the program, this new tool bridges daily classroom instruction to the hands-on experience out in the shop with a fun and inventive way to teach today’s students.”
Students are using the virtual system this semester after they were introduced to welding last fall through book knowledge and training.
They will “graduate” to traditional welding this fall.
Kanofsky said the VRTEX system is not cheap. It cost more than $40,000, but he believes it will pay off in the long run.
“In the area of raw materials, I am forever begging trying to find materials” to use, he said. “Steel, aluminum and raw-materials prices are up. If you don’t get a donation, you have to pay for it. It will also save on the expendables such as wire, welding rods, those types of things.”
And it will result in improved, more efficient training.
“The speed with which these kids pick up on this is incredible,” he said. “I think it produces a better-trained student.”
Shiloh High School will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning to show off the new equipment.