CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign school district announced Thursday that Springfield district administrator Shelia Boozer had been selected to succeed the retiring Susan Zola as superintendent.
School board President Amy Armstrong said Boozer's engagement was evident during the interview process.
“With the tours that we gave at the various campuses, she engaged,” Armstrong said. "She engaged with the staff, she asked thoughtful questions. She even provided feedback to one of our principals already as a means of supporting a program they were discussing during the tour. Even though she hadn’t yet been offered the position, she had been giving feedback upon interaction with a staff member."
Boozer also solicited ideas, striking up conversations to ask people what they thought of the district during a recent visit to town.
"We just saw an energy that was engaging, and we saw it as a way to lead the district forward,” Armstrong said, adding that Boozer's ability to connect with people, broad base of knowledge gleaned from her 23-year career in Springfield and eagerness to learn about the district and its strategic plan and racism resolution made her a perfect fit.
“It was the energy, the passion, the data and that she spoke specifically to our student body’s needs, and she engaged,” Armstrong said. Her energy) "was a bright light, and we see her as being able to effectively be able to communicate and engage our families and our staff, and she wasn’t afraid of the challenges that we present as a district.”
Boozer currently serves as director of teaching and learning and technology in the Springfield school district after working her way up from being a teacher and principal at both the elementary and high school levels.
In a virtual community meeting last week where each of three finalists introduced themselves to the public and answered questions, Boozer called herself a “relationship-builder.” She said that’s one of the ways she plans on implementing the district’s strategic plan, which focuses on improving racial equity, and the anti-racism resolution the school board passed last summer.
"One of the things we can do is to make sure every school has developed a racial-equity plan, and that’s where we have staff, teachers, parents, students and community come together to know and understand the plan and how we can implement it and to monitor and support it," Boozer said. “We invite people to the table, but we do not receive or understand or listen to what they have to say to try to quiet their voices, and I don’t want to do that.
"I want to respect all voices. I also do not want to do things to our families in our community; I want to have a true partnership with our families.”
Boozer, who said this was the first superintendent job she interviewed for, will officially take over after Zola retires June 30.
She’ll be the first Black woman to serve as the district’s superintendent.
“I think it’s significant based on what’s happening across our nation,” Armstrong said. On Wednesday, "we saw the inauguration of the first Black female vice president, and I think for our student body that is majority Black, they can look up to a Black woman that is leading this district forward. And all of our students will be able to say, ‘I can do that.’
"It’s exciting for us that what you’re seeing at the national level is showing at the local level with women in leadership, and we’re excited that in Unit 4, we’re going to have our first Black female superintendent.”