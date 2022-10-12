CHAMPAIGN — Shortly after he arrived at work last Monday morning at 5:30 a.m., St. Thomas More maintenance worker Melvin Peete stepped outside to take out a bag of garbage when he noticed smoke billowing out of the 21-year-old utility van he’d purchased from the school the previous year.
“I just thought it was steam,” he said, “but when I got closer, I said, ‘The van is on fire. What’s going on?’ I just ran in to get the fire extinguisher to try to put it out. Then by the time we went in to get the third one, it just went, ‘Whoosh.’
The van became engulfed in flames in what Peete, with help from the Champaign Fire Department, later determined to be an electrical fire, possibly caused by a squirrel chewing some of its wiring.
“The first thing that came to mind was, ‘I’m glad that didn’t happen when I was coming to work, out on the road, because it could have done anything,’” said Peete, a retired truck driver who has served as a pastor for the last 35 years.
“I was just thankful that it happened when I was at work, I didn’t have anybody in there with me, because sometimes my grandkids would ride with me. Nobody was around, school hadn’t started yet. It was just one of those fluke things.”
Senior Gianna Kreps arrived at school that morning as the firefighters finished putting out the fire, leaving a shell of a vehicle. Sitting in class, she began thinking about what she could do for Peete, who has worked at the school for seven years, and his wife, Pamela, who began working there at the beginning of last school year after retiring from her teaching job with Unit 4.
The Peetes, she said, have become “the school parents to everyone here,” she said, greeting them every morning when they walk into school, cheering them on at their sporting events, and offering them encouragement and support throughout the day.
“I was thinking throughout that morning, ‘I wish there was something we could do,’” Kreps said. “They do so much for us. They clean our bathrooms, our entire school. They set up for Mass, they set up for lunch, and I don’t think we thank them quite enough for that. I started thinking, ‘Truly, there has to be something we can do.’”
So after conversations with school administration, she came up with a plan. She wrote an email that explained the situation and sent it to students, parents and alumni, asking for them to donate money. On a suggestion from a fellow student, the school put on a “Dress-down day,” in which they weren’t required to wear uniforms in exchange for a $5 donation.
“Honestly, I thought we’d end up with $2,000 or $3,000,” said Kreps, who spearheaded the fundraiser along with fellow students Amanda Hummel and Celie Leibach. “We ended up with twice that.”
From the dress-down day alone, they raised $1,759 from students, many of whom gave more than $5. In total, they raised $6,361.25.
The students surprised the Peetes with a check after Tuesday’s school Mass. While the money took the Peetes off-guard, the show of character from the school’s students did not.
“They’re not only motivational, but they just really come together as a unit when the need is there for each other,” Melvin Peete said. “I just never imagined that I would be a part of it, that they thought of me like that. I’m one of the lowest guys on the totem pole. Just to see kids that demonstrate that kind of love, I’m just kind of speechless.”