CATLIN — The 2023-24 school year will start three days later than planned across the Salt Fork school district.
Superintendent Phil Cox said Thursday that the start of classes has been pushed back to Aug. 22 due to ongoing construction at district schools.
“We are installing new HVAC systems in all of our buildings. Due to labor shortages and lead-time delays in getting certain materials, we're running up against the start of school and decided to push the start back a few days to give us a little extra time,” Cox told The News-Gazette on Thursday.
The delay means the last day of the school year will now be May 29, 2024.