CHAMPAIGN — Unit 4 schools’ next superintendent will be paid $212,000 in Year 1 of a three-year contract.
Shelia Boozer’s compensation package, approved by the school board, takes effect in July, when Springfield schools’ director of teaching and learning and technology takes over as superintendent.
The terms of the deal are similar to those in the four-year contract outgoing Superintendent Susan Zola signed in 2017.
Boozer will receive automatic yearly raises based on the cost of living. She’ll also be eligible for other pay bumps if she meets certain goals — including the removal of barriers that hold back minority students.
- She will get 24 vacation days, to be used in the summer.
- She must move to Champaign by January 2022. The district will pay up to $10,000 in moving expenses.
- She will receive a vehicle and $350 per month as mileage reimbursement. Boozer must pay for the vehicle’s insurance.
- She will get a cellphone for work and personal use.
- After two years, the district can fire Boozer without cause but would owe her a payout.
- If Boozer leaves before the contract expires, she would have to pay Unit 4 $10,000 or $20,000, depending on the circumstances.