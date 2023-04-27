MAHOMET — Finding enough tickets for everyone wanting to attend this year’s Mahomet-Seymour High School graduation shouldn’t be a problem.
Aunt Minerva, Uncle Fred, even third-cousin Beryl should be able to attend as M-S changes its graduation location to the State Farm Center, Champaign. There will be no limit to the number attending.
About 250 graduates will receive their diplomas May 19.
It marks the fourth graduation change in as many years for M-S.
A larger class size and limited space at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, Urbana, where commencement was held last year, is driving the change this time around.
“The bigger classes was probably the No. 1 factor driving it,” Principal Chad Benedict said. “Even when you increase a class by 20 students, seven or eight tickets per person adds up fast. We felt the timing was right to make the shift.”
Four years ago, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, graduation was a sparse affair held in the school gymnasium. The year after, a limited number of parents and guests were allowed to attend, again in the gymnasium.
Last year, graduation returned to Krannert.
“We realized it was time as we managed all the ticket requests,” said Benedict, who said it is likely graduation will be held at State Farm Center every year for the foreseeable future.
Benedict said the staff at Krannert “have been fantastic to work with. We loved the facility.”
David Williams, SFC assistant director-event administration, said Mahomet-Seymour is one of three high schools that will hold graduation at the center this year.
Urbana High will hold its commencement ceremony there on May 25, and Champaign Centennial on May 30.
“In addition to the usage of the facility, staging, lights, audio and other technical components of a graduation ceremony, we do have event staff, security, EMS and facilities staff assisting with the venue, in addition to parking staff for the parking lots,” Williams said.