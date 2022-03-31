CHAMPAIGN — After 10-plus months of bargaining and back-and-forth that spilled into board meetings and demonstrations, the Champaign school board and its teachers union board have forged a tentative contract agreement — and avoided a strike.
The countdown to the walkout started Friday morning, when the Champaign Federation of Teachers filed a 10-day notice of its intent to strike if a deal could not be reached.
After one more negotiation session that stretched from Tuesday evening into the early-morning hours of Wednesday , union negotiators and the board left with a tentative four-year contract they’re happy with.
“Leadership signed off on it because we think it’s something that should” be ratified, union Co-President Mike Sitch said Wednesday.
So, what was tentatively agreed upon, exactly? Outsiders won’t know until after both the union and board ratify the contract.
The union has set its ratification vote for Tuesday — the same day the strike was to start. Teachers will get copies of the proposed contract at least 24 hours before the vote, Sitch said.
The four-year time frame is retroactive; the contract technically begins in July 2021, after the last contract expired.
“Out of respect for this process, neither the board nor the union will share any additional information regarding the details of the agreement until it is formally approved by both parties,” said a joint release from the school district and union sent Wednesday morning.
It’s safe to assume that some form of an extended elementary school day is included in the deal, as it has been the sticking point negotiations.
The board initially proposed it as a first step in tackling the district’s achievement gap.
The two sides drew nearer to a deal during a negotiation session Thursday night where the board said it shortened its proposal to extend the elementary day in 2023-24 from 50 to 45 minutes. The union’s counterproposal called for adding 15 minutes in 2022-23 and 25 minutes the following year.
Union member Jeralyn Goodfellow-Vargas, an interventionist at Stratton Academy of the Arts, said she expects to see some sort of extended day in the new contract it. What she hopes endures from the both sides’ previous offers is some kind of task force to “collect feedback from stakeholders” on the transition to a longer day.
“It’s such a relief to come to an agreement,” she said. “No one’s expecting perfection, but we’ll continue school, the students will not have their learning interrupted because of adult issues.”
If the strike had happened high school students in the district were going to beat teachers to the punch: More than 100 Central and Centennial students said they planned to leave their seventh-hour classes Friday in a show of support for their teachers.
At least, that’s how many responded to an Instagram poll posted on the @students4CFT account. Students coordinated the effort with social-media flyers, even informing building principals of the walkout. It has now been called off.
“Even though it may feel like we put all this work in, this is what is best for teachers and what’s best for us,” Centennial senior Jake Cox said. “No one wants graduation pushed back, no one wants to be in school longer, and no one wants teachers to lose their health care.”
Internally, students and teachers were preparing for a strike, Cox said. Students came to grips with the possibility of canceled sports practices, an extended year and imperiled proms if the labor action went through.
Just before Tuesday’s negotiation session began, Champaign teachers and supporters picketed around the Unit 4 Administrative Building on Windsor Road.
“We’re just glad to have the distraction taken away, so we can focus on our kids, and focus on doing the best we can,” Goodfellow-Vargas said. “Because having that thought of missing paychecks or losing health insurance or having kids away from buildings, it was stressful and felt like a reality for a long time.”
That was particularly true for elementary students, she said, noting that as a result of the pandemic, her third-graders haven’t had a normal, uninterrupted school year since kindergarten.
Even if teachers ratify the agreement Tuesday, the prevailing sentiment from the union is that the job’s not finished.
“I hope that everyone comes out of it more passionate about having the necessary conversations around student achievement and equity,” Sitch said. “We’ve been able to create some coalitions, new relationships, but a lot of other puzzle pieces have to come together for this whole thing to work.”
Goodfellow-Vargas said if there’s a silving lining she drew from these “treacherous” talks, it’s that the community seems to care about the health of its school district and desires more dialogue.
“I hope that these lines of communication are not closed because negotiations are finished,” she said.