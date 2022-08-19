Takeaways from Unit 4's 2021 Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunities report
Ten takeaways from Unit 4’s Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunities report for the 2020-21 school year, presented to the board months later than usual in part due to the pandemic, according to Ken Kleber, the district’s assistant superintendent of human resources:
HEADED IN RIGHT DIRECTION
1. While both the number of applicants and total size of the district labor force dropped, staff diversity was up slightly — from 29.1 percent to 29.8 percent. Over the eight-year period shown in the HR team’s presentation, Unit 4 was at its most diverse in 2016-17, when people of color made up 30.6 percent of employees.
2. The district’s percentage of non-White licensed staff members — 19.8, up from 16.0 percent in 2012-13 — has never been higher.
3. Statewide, Black teachers made up 6 percent of the labor force. Unit 4’s rate: 8 percent.
4. With Asian Americans making up 5.6 percent of its teaching staff, the district easily exceeded the state rate (1.7 percent).
5. Even before the hire of its first African American female superintendent (Shelia Boozer), Unit 4 fared much better than the national rates for Black licensed administrators (30.2 to 10.3 percent) and non-White licensed administrators (37.1 to 24.4 percent).
ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT
1. While the majority of district students were non-White (67.8 percent, according to data compiled by the Illinois State Board of Education), the majority of the workforce was White (70.2 percent).
2. The demographics of licensed staff told a similar story, with minorities accounting for 19.8 percent (37.1 percent of administrators, up from 25.8 in 2012-13, and 18.3 percent of teachers, up from 15.4 over the eight years shown in the presentation).
3. Unit 4 fell short of the national percentages for Black teachers — both women (7.4 to 6.5 percent) and men (1.8 to 1.5 percent).
4. Hispanic teachers accounted for 7.9 percent of the state labor force and 4.6 percent of Unit 4 teachers.
5. Following a national trend, men were underrepresented across the board in Unit 4, accounting for 27.4 percent of all staff and 23.3 percent of full- and part-time teachers. Three elementary schools had three male teachers apiece, all of them White — Barkstall (37 total teachers), Garden Hills (37) and Kenwood (31).