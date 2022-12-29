Alison Allender knows that directing band is a little different from other subjects. Instead of teaching each student individually, she teaches an ensemble to play and move as one over the four years she teaches them.
After a few irregular years, band finally returned to normalcy this year, attending the Eastern Illinois University band camp and its own camp after a two-year hiatus before a full season. As they spend more and more time together, Allender hopes to cultivate a family environment where students can express themselves.
I find my work important because … I am teaching more than just music. Students in music learn teamwork, discipline, creative thinking and time management just to name a few skills. My co-workers (Amanda Allen and Tricia Shaw) and I try to cultivate the environment of a family in the music department where students can have a safe space to be themselves. I also find my work important because I have the pleasure of meeting these students in fifth grade and then watching them turn into young adults in high school. I consider it a gift to be able to be a part of these students’ lives for so many years while they are growing up!
I became a teacher because … My life was greatly influenced by some of the teachers that I had, and I became a teacher because I hoped to one day have an impact on the lives of the students that I taught.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is … Teaching band is a little different than teaching a lesson in another class. We use different music for every concert, and it changes from year to year. I love it when my students learn the music well enough that we can start getting into making music together beyond just the right notes and rhythms (although those things are important, too). I also love the “lightbulb” moments that I get with my beginners when they figure something out for the first time.
My most fulfilling moment on the job was/is when … Fortunately, I have had many fulfilling moments. My most fulfilling moments are when everyone in the ensemble is working together and trying their hardest and we finish the last note of a piece, or come off the field at a marching band competition or have the perfect end of a phrase in one of our pieces, and we all knew that it was our very best. It is such a special experience to share that with my students. Sometimes these moments are at a big performance like Superstate or the IMEC conference, but sometimes those “goosebump” moments happen at an everyday rehearsal in the band room.
I keep students engaged by … keeping a quick pace in my rehearsals, choosing quality and varied literature and building relationships with my students so that we have a mutual respect.
Something else I’m passionate about is … I am also passionate about my family, my dog, hiking, traveling and cooking!
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was … Band was obviously one of my favorite subjects since I decided to go into music, and I was very fortunate to have amazing teachers and mentors: Carlyle Johnson at Edison Middle School, Harvey Hermann, who was a private teacher, and Steve Hoffman at Champaign Central High School.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be … a forest ranger/trail guide at one of our National Parks.
— ANTHONY ZILIS