Alison Rappleyea knew she wanted to teach special education since high school, and in 1986, she made that goal a reality. After a long career, which included spending the last 17 years as a crucial part of the team at Fisher Junior/Senior High School, Rappleyea retired at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
“Mrs. Rapplyea is sensitive and caring for not only these special students, but she is also the first to volunteer to serve at the concession stand or to help with the scholastic bowl,” Judith Braunfeld said. “Anyone who is familiar with the work Mrs. Rappleyea does will tell you she is an asset to the school system.
I find my work important because … kids today need to know they have people in their lives that love and care about them and offer support and stability in this crazy world.
I became a teacher because … I fell in love with the athletes and their excitement while helping with the Special Olympics when I was in high school, and working with kids in general has always been something I’ve done.
My favorite or most unique lesson that I teach is … anything that’s “hands-on” where the kids can be creative, get messy and are so engaged!
My most fulfilling moments on the job are when … students have those “light bulb moments” and you can see their joy in finally understanding or doing something they’ve been struggling to grasp. It’s also special when kids come back and thank you years later.
I keep students engaged by … keeping things moving, giving lots of praise, redirecting quite a bit and trying new things.
Something else I’m passionate about is … spending time with my family, church activities at Sangamon Valley Christian Center, Mahomet, and Farmer City Cowboy Church, and sewing for my grandkids.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was … I had so many, but among my favorites would have to be Jane Cain for fifth and sixth grade at Leal School and Don Decker, choir, Keith Page, theater, and Elsie Engelhaupt, English, all from Centennial High School.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be … I’m about to find out because I’m retiring, but probably for now just Grandma Ali to my nine grandkids!
— ANTHONY ZILIS