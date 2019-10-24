Meet ALLISON OWENS, a third-grade teacher at Rantoul’s Northview Elementary and News-Gazette Media’s third Teacher of the Week for the 2019-20 school year. Have a teacher you would like to nominate? Contact Anthony Zilis at azilis@news-gazette.com.
I find my work important because ... I get to see the growth and learning taking place among my students. It’s always worth it when they work hard and finally achieve their goals. I focus a lot on helping my students learn about themselves so they can stretch to do better each day.
I became a teacher because ... I have always loved kids and loved learning. I am a very creative person. Teaching allows me to utilize my creativity to help students be engaged in learning.
My most fulfilling moment on the job was ... when a parent told me about how excited her child was to be in my classroom after not being excited about school previously.
A few unique aspects of my classroom are ... its bright and welcoming appearance. It’s a place where students want to come. Instead of rows of desks, my classroom has tables, a couch, ball chairs, scoop rockers, where my students get to select their seat. We also do a lot of activities where they work with their peers to accomplish and practice a skill. My students also learn about responsibility through choosing a classroom job each morning. They know their peers count on them to complete their tasks so that our days can run smoothly.
I’m also passionate about ... my two cats. They sometimes even make puppet appearances in the classroom.
My favorite teacher was ... my first- and second-grade teacher, Mrs. Harnick. I’ve even reconnected with her since I’ve become a teacher myself.
My favorite subject to study in school was ... reading and anything related to books. As a little girl, I especially loved the ‘American Girl’ books.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... an opera singer.