Allyssa Harpst never imagined she’d be able to teach students to read in Braille over a video call, but that’s exactly what she was called to do last year, when school went fully remote. And quickly, she adjusted.
Harpst, who travels the entire Urbana school district as an itinerant teacher who works with blind students, has taught since 1993, when she worked for the Rural Champaign County Special Education Cooperative. The Mahomet native moved to northern Illinois and Virginia before returning home 14 years ago.
In Urbana, she works with students for their entire time in school from thebetween the ages of 3 and 21, meaning they grow close over the years.
“Due to this, I’m affectionately called their ‘school Mom,’” she said.
I find my work important because ... I believe all children can learn no matter what challenges they may face. Students with visual impairments need to learn special skills in order to access their world, and as a teacher, I am a link to those skills. In addition, being a special-needs mother myself, I bring a unique perspective to my students and their families as they navigate special education and community services.
I became a teacher for students with visual impairments because … I grew up with a father who was totally blind. My dad was an amazing man that did not let the fact that he lost his eyesight at 26 years of age stop him from being successful. He went back to college and attended the University of Illinois College of Law. After losing his sight, the only thing my dad could not do was drive a car; however, he did teach me to parallel park with two metal trash cans in the alley behind our home. If I hit one, he knew it!
My favorite lessons to teach are … community-based lessons which are derived from the Expanded Core Curriculum for Students with Visual Impairments. During these lessons, my students learn about a wide range of services, employment, and community organizations. During these lessons, they are able to use the skills they have learned in school in the community. These lessons are often two-fold: While I am teaching my students about a particular service or place, my students are teaching the community about advocacy, acceptance, and inclusion.
My most fulfilling moment on the job is … when a student is finally able to do a skill independently! There is nothing more rewarding than watching a child with a visual impairment tie their shoesall by themselves or read a story in Braille.
I’m also passionate about … traveling and exploring our beautiful country. I spend my free time with my family experiencing new places in our RV. You never know what you’ll discover around the next bend in the road.
My favorite teacher in school was … I was blessed with many amazing educators growing up in Mahomet. My favorite teacher was Barb Barker at Lincoln Trail Elementary. Barb was my fourth-grade teacher. The year I was in her class was an election year. I’ve never forgotten what she taught me about the importance of my right to vote.
I engage students during this strange time by … engaging students with visual impairments on a virtual platform has been a challenge. I have been utilizing a variety of materials and platforms in my lessonsto keep them interested and engaged. I’ve lost count of the amount of porch drop-offs I have done this year. If you had asked me last February if I could teach Braille remotely on a virtual platform, my answer would have been “No.” But by April 2020, I had figured it out, and we were off and learning. It hasn’t always been easy, but we have made it work. I have to say, because of the pandemic, many of my students’ families have gained skills to assist their students that they would not have gained if we had not been in a remote setting. This was definitely a benefit that I did not anticipate. In addition, for my younger students I have a variety of costumes and masks so sometimes a Super Hero is teaching Braille instead of me!
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be … a therapist or a nurse. Helping others is definitely my passion!