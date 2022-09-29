After spending 11 years teaching math at the middle-school level, Amanda Elliott made the transition to teaching younger students four years ago as a math interventionist at Salt Fork North Elementary School.
In supporting students across the school, she’s learned to make students confident in their math skills by making learning fun.
“Amanda does an amazing job trying to make sure all of our students connect with math,” Principal Eric Free said. “She has transitioned to elementary school after spending most of her career in a middle-school math classroom. She is patient with our students, always looking for new resources to use and is always willing to learn. She supports our students, teachers and administration.
I find my work important because … I get to help others and share my love of learning. Math is a subject we use daily, and many students struggle with math concepts. I feel it is important to help them gain confidence and see that they can succeed.
I became a teacher because … I wanted to make a difference. Teaching is more than just a job and paycheck. I bring my passion, sense of humor and enthusiasm to work and have fun daily!
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is … I enjoy playing “The Shopping Game” with my students. They learn about the value of money by doing chores to earn coins and making purchases in different stores. It teaches the students valuable problem-solving skills, and they love playing the game.
My most fulfilling moment on the job was/is when … I see a student struggling with a concept that finally “clicks,” and they understand. Seeing the students achieve their learning goals makes me so proud of them.
Something else I’m passionate about is … being kind to others. We never truly know what someone else is going through, so it is important to treat others respectfully and show compassion to everyone.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was … My favorite teacher was Mrs. Campo. She taught fifth grade at Coal City Middle School. She made learning fun and instilled in me a love for reading. My favorite subject to study in school was math.
I engage students during this strange time by … making learning engaging for my students. I try to incorporate games and activities into my lessons. I believe students learn best when they can actively participate and interact with each other.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be … a pediatric nurse. To me, it’s about helping children. If I’m not teaching them in the classroom, I want to provide health care for them.