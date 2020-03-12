No matter what the ask, staffers at Arthur Grade School know they can always count on Amber Crothers to deliver. ‘She always has a positive attitude and is always willing to help when needed. Mrs. Crothers’ students and staff love her,’ Principal Sage Hale says of the speech-language pathologist, The News-Gazette’s Teacher of the Week. Here’s more:
I became a speech-language pathologist because ... I knew I wanted a career that allowed me to make a difference in people’s lives. In college, I majored in education, followed by nursing, and finally settling on communication disorders and sciences. Growing up, I had never heard of a speech-language pathologist and what it took to become one. During my college courses, I found a career that would allow me to work in multiple settings, from hospitals to schools, and with people from infancy to adulthood. It also encompassed so many areas, including speech, language, voice, fluency and swallowing. I found the science aspect fascinating, but fell in love with how it felt watching people find success in whatever they were working toward during speech therapy.
I enjoy working with students because ... every day is different. I love getting to know each of my students. Kids are really funny. They all come with their own personalities and interests and I learn from them. Another daily bonus: I get smiles and unexpected hugs as I pass by kids in the hallway.
When it comes to my most fulfilling moment on the job ... this is difficult, because there have been multiple ah-ha moments in my career. Several years ago, I was working with a retired veteran who suffered a stroke that left him with multiple disabilities. During my time with him, it came to my attention that the VA had decreased his benefits. I wrote a letter explaining the decline in his condition and the impact on his quality of life. His family later told me his benefits increased significantly following my letter. Months later, after I had moved out of state, I received a card and a very kind note from him thanking me and congratulating me on the birth of my child.
I’m passionate about ... music, theater and nature. Finding time to cultivate those interests while working full-time and being a mother is definitely a challenge. I am certain most adults can relate to those challenges. Right now, in this season of my life, I am passionate about being a mother and finding a balance that works for my family.
If I weren’t a speech-language pathologist, I would be ... spending my days playing at the beach with my family and my evenings watching Broadway musicals.