In her 25th year at St. Joseph Middle School, language-arts teacher Amber Garrison is well into her second generation of students.
Teaching the kids of former students is “such a fun part of teaching in the same school for so many years,” Garrison said. “I enjoy pulling out my old yearbooks to find pictures of a current student’s mom or dad back from when they were my student.”
Whether she’s teaching students to write fiction or analyze literature or simply adding a little humor into her lessons, the Hoopeston native is always eager to engage her students while teaching an age group that she admits “isn’t everyone’s cup of tea.”
“Mrs. Garrison goes above and beyond the expectations of a teacher and invests in each and every student taking ownership and pride in helping each child advance on their educational journeys,” said Darcee Divan, parent of a current and former student in Garrison’s class.
I find my work important because ... middle school is a fork in the road for a lot of students, and it can be a difficult time for some of them. Middle school students sometimes need an extra bit of compassion and teachers who “get” them — and like them!
I became a teacher because ... my mom was a middle school math and English teacher, so I saw the profession growing up. I also saw her make a tremendous impact on the lives of some of her students, and I knew that her work was very important. My bachelor’s degree is in middle-level education, and this is the only age group I was ever interested in teaching. While this age group isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, they are undeniably entertaining, energetic and — depending on your sense of humor — funny. While I knew middle school students could be challenging, I also thought teaching would be an impactful yet fun profession.
My favorite or most unique lesson that I teach is ... fiction writing. I really enjoy helping the students with their stories, talking through their plots, discussing their characters and challenging them to make improvements to their writing. My favorite novel that I teach is “Treasure Island.” I also teach some classic short stories to my eighth-graders, and I look forward to their reactions to the stories every year. But, I also like to change up my lesson plans and try out new ideas with my students.
My most fulfilling moments on the job are when ... I have students look back at their first writing assignments from August at the end of the year. They are amazed at their own progress. Students have to take those first writing assignments and make improvements, and they are proud of themselves when we discuss what they learned. Besides that, I like when I can help out students and make a difficult situation a little easier or be a bright spot in their day. I have many students that find ways to be a bright spot in my day as well.
I keep students engaged by ... trying to add humor when I can. I enjoy the “entertainer” aspect of my job, and I love to laugh. While one might assume keeping the students engaged is typically the teacher’s burden, great students can keep the teacher going, too! For example, I teach an honors section of eighth-graders, and their playful banter keeps me amused and on my toes. My students really do make my job enjoyable; I appreciate their efforts in keeping the tone of the classes positive. In addition, I take my end-of-the-year feedback from students very seriously. While I have to teach the learning standards, I have no problem going back over lessons and figuring out how to keep the rigor but make the lessons that are not favorites become more appealing or interesting to students. I try to improve my curriculum every year.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... travel. I have been fortunate enough to visit over 25 countries, and I feel like this makes me a better teacher. I have some dramatic stories, such as the time I took a terrifying small propeller plane ride into Lithuania during a storm or the time I had a locked debit and credit card in Croatia and nowhere to stay. But, I also have a deeper understanding of many historical events and cultures, and students are typically very curious about what it is like to visit other areas of the world.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... Dr. David Carpenter, an English professor at Eastern Illinois University. Dr. Carpenter was my most influential teacher. He was my professor in both undergraduate and graduate school. As his student, he respected me as a person and writer — but then encouraged me from that place of respect to keep raising my own bar. He was very tough and direct, but he was also engaging and kind. Someday I hope to be half as good of a teacher to my students as he was to me.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... sad. But, if I had to pick another career, I would likely be a writer or a developmental editor.
— ANTHONY ZILIS