When Andi Bonner moved onto the University of Illinois campus to study elementary education, the Wheeling native knew she had found her new long-term home.
“I decided that I wanted to stay since I loved the area and people here,” she said.
She found a similar fit at Urbana Middle School, where she began teaching math after earning her degree.
Nine years later, she’s a team facilitator, coordinates the after-school SPLASH (Students Playing and Learning After School) program, and has taken charge of the sixth-grade summer transition program in addition to her teaching duties.
“Ms. Bonner is an excellent teacher with an incredible work ethic,” Principal Joe Wiemelt said. “Families, students, and colleagues all love working with Ms. Bonner and she is a shining star at UMS.”
I find my work important because ... Middle school students are going through so many changes and need someone who is consistent, caring, and understanding.
I became a teacher because ... I love learning, helping people and being silly. I like how no day is the same, so there’s never a dull moment. I also realize that some kids come to school to learn, and others come to school to be loved. I try to be the person needed by each child.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is ... Before the pandemic, when I was able to use more hands-on materials, I would set up my classroom as a store and have students find the best prices to learn about unit rate and comparison shopping. I’m looking forward to doing this again this year now that my original furniture is back and assuming many restrictions are still lifted.
My most fulfilling moment on the job is when ... I love when students who have been struggling are able to grasp the content. I love when students are able to gain confidence in something that is new and challenging to them.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... Collecting Funko Pops since they spark so much joy.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... Honestly, I always loved school and had so many teachers who made learning fun. Part of the reason that I initially wanted to be an elementary school teacher was so I could teach more than one subject, because I never really had a favorite subject area.
I engage students during this strange time by ... building strong connections first and doing what I can to make myself and the content relatable.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... a QVC host. I figure if I can sell math to middle school students, I could sell treasures to people who love a good bargain.
— Anthony Zilis
Email azilis@news-gazette.com to nominate a teacher