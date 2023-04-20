For Andi Rowe, teaching at Oakwood Grade School means more than a typical job. While the school is different than when she walked the halls of the old three-story building as a student, the 32-year veteran loves being able to contribute to her community.
The Oakwood graduate doesn’t only pour her energy into teaching her students. As a member of the school’s Sunshine Committee, she works to make the days of her coworkers a little brighter.
“Andi values the importance of the well-being of all,” Principal Nicole Lapenas said.
I find my work important because ... I get the chance to make a difference in a child’s life.
I became a teacher because ... I had great teachers that inspired me in grade school. I decided I wanted to make that type of impact on students and hopefully inspire a love for learning. I have taught everything from kindergarten through sixth grade and have found one constant across the grade levels: If you make a child feel happy and safe, academic success will follow.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is ... I love to teach social studies! My students do several projects during the year. For example, we make family trees where they interview several members of their family to learn and record the story of their past. We also learn the states and capitals through activities and songs, along with several activities that focus on the beginning of our nation. I love to see my students light up when I show them pictures I have taken at historical sites, and they realize they can actually visit the places where important historical moments have taken place.
My most fulfilling moments on the job are when ... former students come back just to chat and tell me about their lives. I am now teaching children of former students and enjoy seeing what they are doing now and talking about things we did when they were a student.
I keep students engaged by ... keeping things interesting. I love to surprise my students with fun projects or lessons. I find that I almost always change things up from year to year. I also like to add humor to my class. One thing I love about fifth-graders is that they “get” my jokes!
Something else I’m passionate about is ... my family and community. I love living and teaching in Oakwood. My family has been here for many generations, and I could not imagine living anywhere else. My co-workers are amazing, and our students are so lucky to have such caring teachers and administrators.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... I had so many amazing teachers at Oakwood! If I had to pick one, it would be Mrs. Baumann. She was my fourth-grade teacher. I vividly remember all of the fun activities we did in her class. When I am planning a lesson for my own class, I still think about all the projects we did in fourth grade.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... a travel agent. I love planning trips for my friends and family.
— ANTHONY ZILIS