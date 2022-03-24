Whether classroom chicks are hatching or she’s teaching students how to read, Middletown Prairie Elementary kindergarten teacher Angela Roloff knows her job is to introduce her students to school and to teach them to enjoy it.
In her 13th year of teaching that included stops in Urbana, Champaign and, her latest, Mahomet, the Millikin University graduate is succeeding in that venture.
“Mrs. Roloff has really inspired my daughter to love school and learning,” said Sarah Woodard, whose daughter is in Roloff’s class. “She brings a lot of fun to the classroom but also lays down the law. My kindergartener is all about learning the limits and seeing how far she can get. It’s so comforting knowing my daughter has such a strong teacher. Mrs. Roloff really takes the time to communicate with parents. I’m not sure how she keeps up with 20-plus kids and parents! She does a fabulous job.”
I find my work important because … it is my job, as a kindergarten teacher, to make kids fall in love with learning. For most kids, it is their first experience with a full day of school, and it is a big adjustment. I always tell them school is a place where they should feel safe and want to come and learn every day. If they do not want to be at school or love coming here each day, I am not doing my job. It is so crucial for me to develop a relationship with the students in my room and make them feel loved. I think it is so important to meet kids where they are and give them what they need. These kids are our future and I am grateful I get to be a stepping stone in their life and love it when they return to say “Hi,” or give a hug!
I became a teacher because … I have always wanted to be one! I spent my younger years grading papers and helping in Sunday school, nursery, etc. I was able to do an internship in high school with my elementary school, and it just solidified my desire to become a teacher. I looked forward to that opportunity each day back then and still love getting to see these kids every day!
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is … I have always loved hatching chicks with kindergartners! They love to see the miracle growing inside the little egg. They are always so curious and so excited about this. We love to candle the egg and see the baby chick moving inside, and on hatch day, we have it going all day long on the smartboard so we can watch them. The last few years, we have invited other classes in to teach them what we know about the chicks and share our knowledge with other kindergarten classes.
My most fulfilling moment on the job is when … they realize they can read, whether it is a sight word, sounding out words or just retelling the story through pictures. I celebrate that they are reading even when they think, “I can’t read.” I also love when my students get excited to see me whether they are in my room now, last year, or 10 years ago. I enjoy seeing former students and catching up with them!
Something else I’m passionate about is … coaching volleyball! I coached for several years in Urbana, and it has always been something I loved doing and may continue in the future. It is great to still have relationships with those former players that are doing great things!
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was … This is hard for me, because I had a lot of great teachers growing up at Tolono Primary. You have to love your kindergarten teacher, and for me, that was Mrs. Livengood. I remember having older buddies come read to us and playing in housekeeping! First grade, we made homemade paper and had desk bike races with Mrs. Hood. In second grade, with Mrs. Gorham, we churned butter, had a luau, and German buddies from the high school came to teach us. In third grade, with Mrs. Beales, we played a lot of Oregon Trail and had some fun experiments. In fourth grade, with Mrs. Thornburg, we made gingerbread houses! I loved my time here from reading incentives to science experiments to learning to type. The building is no longer there, but the memories are! All these teachers had a great impact on me and the reason I became a teacher.
I engage students during this strange time by … making sure to take time to do the fun things, like play, paint, color, go outside. We have to remember 2020-2021 was a hard time for us all, and the development of their social emotional skills is just as crucial as academics, especially in kindergarten!
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be … a travel agent, so I could travel the world and help others plan their dream vacations.
— Anthony Zilis