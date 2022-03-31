Growing up an only child, Anne Bryce-Cotes always wanted to surround herself with other children.
For the last 17 years as a teacher at Stratton Academy of the Arts, she’s been able to mold the minds of 20 kids at a time. The Urbana native has taught every grade at the school aside from third, and that experience has made her a valuable member of the school’s teaching staff.
“Anne is a veteran teacher for Stratton, she teaches with a sense of urgency — commands the respect of all staff, students and parents,” Principal Stephanie Eckels said. “Anne is always willing to step in and step up when there is a need, taking on children when a sub is not available, changing grade levels to meet the needs of students, and supporting all of novice teachers.
I find my work important because ... I get to help mold and shape a set of 20 kids each year. I get to know them, what they like, what they don’t like, how they learn, what talents they have, what opinions they have, and I get to teach them how to work together as a team to make our classroom a safe and successful environment. Second-graders are eager to learn and want to learn new things everyday. It is exciting to watch them grow and get excited about the progress they are making or get excited about a new topic we are going to explore. Part of my job is also to teach my students to be leaders. To do this, I spend a lot of time teaching them personal responsibility and how setting goals and working towards those goals can be exciting and rewarding. Being accountable and holding each other accountable are keystones of a good leader and as the year progresses, I watch my students come into their own and really emerge and be all different types of leaders. Their personalities really shine and you can see their self confidence grow.
I became a teacher because ... I was an only child and always wanted to be around other children. As a teenager, I chose jobs that involved working with younger kids like day camps or teaching swimming lessons. It was then that I realized how much I enjoyed teaching younger kids and watching the excitement they had for learning. I knew that as a teacher, I would never be bored and would have an opportunity to make a difference every day. I wanted to be able to be the voice telling my students that they can do anything and instilling a confidence that would help them succeed in anything they chose to do.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is ... how to make glue. One of our science units is “Properties of Materials.” The entire unit is a build-up to the kids creating, testing and evaluating a recipe for school glue. We learn about different properties of ingredients like cornstarch, flour, gelatin, baking soda, corn syrup, etc., and how those ingredients could be used to make school glue. As a culmination project, the kids decide which ingredients they will use, how much of each ingredient, if they should apply heat, and they have to justify the choices they have made with evidence from previous lessons. The excitement the students have for their own recipes is palpable!I don’t think I have ever seen 7 & 8 year olds get so excited to perform strength tests by placing as many metal washers on a paper clip stuck in their own glue concoctions as it will hold! It sounded like someone had just hit the jackpot.
My most fulfilling moment on the job was/is when ... my former students come back to visit and tell me about all the accomplishments they have achieved and what their plans for the future are. I get to catch up on all the new things that are going on in their lives since they left my classroom (jobs, scholarships, trips, etc.) and we get to reminisce about the ‘good ole days’ back in my classroom, which always ends up with laughter. Since I have stayed at Stratton my entire career, my students often come back and visit and want to see if I remember their names or not. I tell all of them that I won’t forget them and so far my track record is perfect. I think the most fulfilling moment has been when one of my former 5th grade boys came back as a high school senior to tell me that he was graduating and going to college to become a Math teacher because he wanted to become a teacher who helps kids feel smart like me. My heart melted because I knew that he was going to be a fantastic teacher and that any kids that walked into his classroom would leave knowing how much he cared.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... cooking/baking. My grandma and my mom are both wonderful cooks. I don’t think I have ever had a bad meal. I have spent years sitting in the kitchen or at the counter watching and trying to take in the process that they both make look so effortless and easy. It was definitely a way for me to bond with both my grandma and my mom, and it didn’t hurt that I got to be the taste tester! I value the lessons that they taught me and hope to pass those same lessons/techniques on to my own children as they grow up.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... Mrs. Armstrong, my third-grade teacher from Thomas Paine Elementary School. She was the role model I have striven to be as a teacher myself. She was dedicated and disciplined and had high expectations for all her students. She had a reputation as being the strict teacher that was no fun, but my experience was the total opposite. Because of her consistency and high expectations, I was able to thrive and really find my love for school. My favorite subject to study in school was always reading and spelling. I loved how I could escape into a good book and have adventures I wouldn’t ever be able to have, and I have all my teachers to thank for that.
I engage students during this strange time by ... being honest and myself. I share things about my family, vacations, my interests and opinions. If they have questions, I try to answer them to the best of my ability or help them find an answer. We have found ourselves laughing until it hurts, just telling stories about what we did over the weekend or on a break.My students and I are pretty competitive, so any chance they have to challenge me to a Blooket, no matter what the topic, we will throw down!
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... in an administrative/leadership role. I always idolized my dad for what an effective leader he was. I loved going to work with him and watching him interact with all his employees. He created a work environment where he was respected but was also able to joke around and have fun. I knew that he genuinely cared about all of his employees. The fact that he had his own office with a fish tank, a candy dish and a big desk was something that I always wanted. He always seemed very important and like everything he did had a purpose. I really thought it would be the best job to be the boss, but also make my employees feel like family. I hoped that if I went the business route, that I would be able to be an effective leader like him.
— ANTHONY ZILIS